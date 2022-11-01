Brandin Cooks not at Texans practice as trade deadline approaches

(SportsRadio 610) - With the NFL trade deadline approaching Tuesday afternoon, all attention at NRG Stadium is centered around Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The veteran has been the focus of trade speculation for several days. But on Tuesday, reporters did not see Cooks at Texans practice. It was also noteworthy Cooks liked a tweet from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler saying the Texans and Cooks had talked about exploring a trade that made sense for both parties.

The NFL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. CT. Cooks is owed $18 million next year on a contract extension he signed in the offseason, which has been reported to be one of the hurdles in getting a deal done.