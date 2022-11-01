Steelers trading Claypool to Bears for 2nd Round pick

According to a report, Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to Chicago.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reports that the Bears are getting Claypool and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Steelers will get a second-round pick.

It is the second-round pick the Bears currently have, not the one they got in a deal for linebacker Roquan Smith.

The Ravens are currently 5-3 and are Bears 3-5 meaning the pick will have better value.

After a promising rookie season, Chase Claypool has seemingly has played below his potential.

Claypool has one touchdown catch so far this season and he has one touchdown thrown on a trick play this past Sunday.

He has 32 catches for 311 yards so far this season, averaging 9.7 yards a catch.

After scoring nine touchdowns his rookie year, Claypool had two last season and again, one this season.

After two and a half years in Pittsburgh, Claypool has 153 catches for 2,044 yards and 32 rushes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers used a second-round pick in 2020 to get Claypool, who was taken 49 th overall.