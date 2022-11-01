Read full article on original website
Clarice_Starling
3d ago
Yeah. And she was one of them, who helped Hefner continue to abuse and use other young women.
Oprah Winfrey Has Split Up Her $17 Million Montecito Estate and Sold It to 2 Famous Friends
Oprah Winfrey's real estate portfolio reflects her successful 50-year career and love for her close friends, like Jennifer Aniston.
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Britney Spears sparks concern after claiming she's releasing X-rated movie this week
Britney Spears fans have expressed concern for the star after she teased the imminent release of what looks to be an X-rated movie. Internet users are no strangers to sharing their thoughts when it comes to Spears, with support for the star stemming back years as details about her life under conservatorship began to emerge.
BET
Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume
Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'
Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
Kylie Jenner criticized for saying she is ‘naturally’ gorgeous without makeup
Kylie Jenner is facing criticism after sharing a short clip on Instagram stories. The reality star revealed to her fans and followers that she doesn’t “need much” makeup because she is actually “naturally” gorgeous. The 25-year-old businesswoman was glammed up in a natural look, showing...
Terrence Howard Found It Hard Working With Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Iron Man’ Because She Was ‘so Beautiful’
Terrence Howard collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow for the first time in ‘Iron Man’, but it was difficult for him to work with her because of her looks.
Madonna comes out as 'Gay' in viral TikTok aged 64
In a TikTok video Madonna posted Sunday, the 64-year-old megastar is seen holding hot-pink underwear, with the on-screen caption, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” She then throws the panties toward a nearby wastebasket and comes up short — by a lot. It was, perhaps not coincidentally,...
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex Michael Lockwood remarries with their daughters at the ceremony after nasty custody battle
LISA Marie Presley's ex Michael Lockwood has officially moved on from his tumultuous marriage to Elvis' daughter - as he has tied the knot with his new bride. The 61-year-old musician, whose divorce was finalized last year after papers were first filed in 2016, was awarded 50/50 custody of their twins Finley and Harper, 14.
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Shania Twain Clears Up One Of The 'Rumours' About Her
Shania Twain unveiled big plans in Nashville.
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
Woman left horrified after 'temporary' Halloween face tattoo wouldn't wash off
A woman was left desperately scrubbing her face when she realised the 'temporary' tattoo she used on Halloween wouldn't wash off. Elizabeth - who goes by @alliwanttodoismile on TikTok - explained how she decided to use the temporary face tattoo to get into the Halloween spirit. She even used the...
Runaway Love: En Vogue Member Marries Her Longtime Beau and Best Friend
Wedding bells were ringing in September for this singer and her best friend. En Vogue member, Rhona Bennett, married her longtime friend, Shantiel Simon, in a private wedding on September 9, at Chateu Elan Winery and Resort. According to Essence, the newlyweds met in their freshman music class after Rhona...
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras
What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Hallow-eek! Celebrity Costumes That Are Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel
Boo! Many celebrities go all out for Halloween (cough, cough Heidi Klum), and while many costumes are sexy or funny — or a combination of the two — others are straight-up terrifying. Remember when Scott Disick dressed up as Patrick Bateman from American Psycho? Yeah … we’re still...
