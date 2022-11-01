Prince Harry’s new memoir anticipated to address Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Harry ’s upcoming memoir, Spare , is anticipated to address the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

While the book was largely written before Her late Majesty’s death in September, the release date was pushed back in the wake of her passing.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the Duke of Sussex will refer to his grandmother’s death in the book due to be released on 10 January.

Penguin Random House has confirmed it will be made in 16 different languages, along with an audiobook read by the prince.

