Reno, NV

Reno girls Twedt, Fulton and King sweep coaches All-League tennis selections

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Reno's Eva Twedt was named the girls singles tennis player of the year, and the Reno doubles team of Alexandra Fulton and Sawyer King was named doubles team of the year in the North 5A by the league tennis coaches.

McQueen's Greg Donnelly was named coach of the year.

Reno junior Bella Sigua won the girls single title at the Regional. Audrey Priest and Ava Shaw from Bishop Manogue won the girls doubles title at the Regional.

NORTH 5A GIRLS TENNIS ALL-REGION

Coach of the Year: Greg Donnelly, McQueen.

Singles Player of the Year: Eva Twedt, Reno.

Doubles Team of the Year: Alexandra Fulton/Sawyer King, Reno.

First Team

Singles : Isabella Sigua, Reno; Eva Twedt, Reno.

Doubles: Audrey Priest/Ava Shaw Bishop Manogue; Zabrina Schram/Josie Koelewyn McQueen.

Second Team

Singles: Sidney Rogers, Reno; Isabel Kellerman, Bishop Manogue; Ava Tarkanian, Bishop Manogue.

Doubles: Sawyer King/Alexandra Fulton, Reno; Jacie Wynn/Jordan Wynn, Bishop Manogue; Amanda Yount/Sydney Chang, Bishop Manogue.

Honorable Mention

Singles: Payton Jones, Reed; Meryl Johnson, Carson; Joscelyn Turner, Douglas; Ava Hancock, Galena; Mia Beers, Galena; Abbey Hansen, Spanish Springs; McKenna Timmons, Spanish Springs; Liliana Yracheta Brown, Damonte Ranch.

Doubles: Makeila Ward/Kendall Bemus, McQueen; Angelina Cruz/Kaylie Carey, Reed; Dahlia Keating-Mcellistrem /Ava Schofield, Carson; McKenna Chappel/Abby Hutchings, Douglas.

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno girls Twedt, Fulton and King sweep coaches All-League tennis selections

