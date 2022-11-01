ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

Nets part ways with coach Steve Nash after poor start, more controversy

By BRIAN MAHONEY
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgnYZ_0iue7CrR00

Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving .

The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard , a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.

Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.

The biggest — again — were created by Irving, who posted a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.

“Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure,“ general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

“Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time.”

The Nets might move quickly to replace Nash. A person with knowledge of the matter said the team was in discussions with suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka — a former Brooklyn assistant who is not with the Celtics this season because he was found to have violated team rules by having a relationship with a female staffer within the organization. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those talks were not revealed publicly.

The Nets said a decision on the team’s next coach would be made in the near future.

Nash led the Nets to a 92-62 record and the playoffs in both full seasons, his first as an NBA coach. Yet they lost Irving and James Harden to injuries during their second-round loss to Milwaukee in 2021, then were a first-round flop last season after trading Harden during the middle of the season for Ben Simmons.

Much of the Nets’ problems during the latter season were caused by Irving being unavailable for most of their home games because he refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as mandated at the time in New York City.

Nash handled it all as best as possible, but apparently not good enough for his best player. Durant said he wanted to be traded this summer if the Nets didn’t fire Marks and Nash, but Tsai stood by them and Durant eventually pulled back his request.

Nash downplayed that before this season began, saying he didn’t believe the reports were entirely true and that he and Durant had quickly talked through their issues.

Nash gave some of his hardest criticism of the team during his tenure after their loss to Indiana on Saturday night, calling their defensive effort a “disaster” and saying he didn’t see desire or will.

“We have to look deep, deep inside ourselves and what we want to do, what we want to accomplish,” Nash said. “Do we want to give up on this because it’s been difficult early, or do we want to stay the course and start to build something?”

Much of that was ignored because the focus was on Irving’s combative news conference defending his tweet, and the Nets beat the Pacers in the rematch Monday to end a four-game skid.

Nash’s tenure ended anyway a day later, hours before Brooklyn was set to host Chicago. Jacque Vaughn was named to serve as acting head coach against the Bulls.

Tsai alluded to the constant turbulence around the team in his statement thanking Nash.

“My admiration and respect for him grew over time as he brought hard work and positive attitude to our organization every day, even in periods of exceptional storm surrounding the team,” Tsai said.

Nash thanked the Tsai family and Marks for giving him the opportunity, calling the job “an amazing experience with many challenges that I’m incredibly grateful for.”

Marks chose his former teammate as coach in 2020 despite no experience leading a team, citing Nash’s ability to be a connector of personalities as a player. Nash was a two-time NBA most valuable player with the Phoenix Suns and ended his 18-year career in third place on the NBA’s assists list with 10,335.

Yet his schemes were criticized as the Nets struggled defensively throughout his tenure and often didn’t show the ball-moving style of play on offense that his Suns teams did, instead relying on Durant, Irving or Harden to isolate.

Beyond the player changes, Nash also had to adapt to changes on his staff. Mike D’Antoni, the two-time NBA coach of the year, stepped down as his assistant after one season, and Udoka left to become coach of the Celtics.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."

The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
CHICAGO, IL
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NESN

Reggie Miller Rips NBA Players For Response To Kyrie Irving

NBA players in the past have admirably come together to speak out against injustices and other wrongdoings. With this history in mind, a Basketball Hall of Famer is disappointed by players going silent in response to Kyrie Irving. Irving recently raised eyebrows when he took to his personal social media...
INDIANA STATE
NESN

Why Jalen Rose Believes Ime Udoka Gives Nets ‘Leadership’

On Wednesday, reports suggested the Brooklyn Nets were finalizing an agreement to make Ime Udoka their next head coach, just 24 hours after firing Steve Nash, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka, who just a year ago was debuting as an NBA head coach for the Boston Celtics, was...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Joe Dumars, Spurs, Gregg Popovich, Jimmer Fredette

Former Pistons guard and GM Joe Dumars is now serves as the league’s executive vice president, head of basketball operations, and says the evolving game is a good thing. Clearly, the NBA is considerably more perimeter-oriented than when Dumars played in the 1980s and ’90s. “You are a...
ESPN

Becky Hammon calls Brittney Griner detainment a 'gut punch'

Becky Hammon, the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year and a champion with the Las Vegas Aces, spoke out against the now-nine-month detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia during a conversation with Hannah Storm on Wednesday at the espnW Women + Sports Summit in Ojai, California. Hammon, who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
458K+
Followers
73K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy