Gia Woods Is the Hollywood Pop Girl
Like all Hollywood gossip, there’s two sides to every story — and for Gia Woods, there’s two volumes. Heartbreak County recounts the pop star’s experiences in the City of Angels, capturing the extreme highs and lows of Los Angeles life across two releases. Where Vol. 1 scratched the surface between lust (“Next Girlfriend”) and glamour (“Fame Kills”), Vol. 2 showcases a “deeper, more raw side” to the artist. “It’s the messy, slutty party phase you go through to forget you’re hurting,” she says. “It’s sexy, but also real.”
Watch Kate Upton Do a Sled Push Weighted By Husband Justin Verlander
The actress makes the full-body exercise look easy.
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras
What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Cardi B Pays Tribute to Takeoff With 'Family' Video
The "WAP" rapper shared a video on Twitter that featured her husband, Offset, and the late Takeoff.
musictimes.com
Indy Yelich ‘Killer’: Lorde’s Sister Releases New Single, Explains the Deep Meaning Behind It
It seems like music runs in Lorde's family as her little sister, Indy Yellich, is making her way into the mainstream music scene by being a recording artist on her own. It all began when she released her debut single last month titled "Threads," and little did fans know that she's been secretly working on creating music for the past four years.
The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo
Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
Wild moment scantily clad burlesque dancers take over Sunrise - and weatherman Sam Mac doesn't know where to look
Sunrise may be a family friendly breakfast show. But parents were sent rushing to cover their children's eyes on Thursday morning during Sam Mac's weather report. The broadcast was filmed inside a cabaret club in Queensland, and featured two scantily clad burlesque dancers performing a racy aerial routine. Sam looked...
Food For Thought: Emily Ratajkowski Insists Her Curves Come From Being 'Happy,' Claims She Doesn’t Skip Meals
Though Emily Ratajkowski may be going through a tough time following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, it seems like she's in a good place. The My Body author, 31, recently took to social media to show off her sexy Halloween costume, and singer Halsey complimented her physique, asking her what her "routine" was. “Just eating good! skipping no meals! Happy girl. 😊😂," the model replied. The brunette beauty, who shares son Sylvester with her ex-husband, posted a TikTok of herself wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with shorts that showed off her bum and long boots. EMILY RATAJKOWSKI & BRAD PITT...
ringsidenews.com
Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop
Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...
Dad Dragged for 'Punishing' Daughter After She Appeared to Go Missing
The American Psychological Association says: "Punishing a child is effective if done correctly."
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Face Off Over Paying For True's Birthday
Khloé Kardashian refused to let ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson pay for their daughter True Thompson's fourth birthday party. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, titled "What's More American Than Marilyn Monroe?," obtained in advance by Newsweek, the reality star, 38, got into a dispute with mom Kris Jenner over the matter.
Kendall Jenner dons ‘iconic’ cucumber costume for Halloween
Kendall Jenner has been hailed as “iconic” after dressing up as a cucumber for Halloween. The supermodel donned a giant cucumber slice, referencing a famous clip shown in the fifth episode of season one of The Kardashians in which she struggled to cut a cucumber.Fans were left “baffled” by her unorthodox approach to chopping vegetables and the clip became the subject of hundreds of memes. Jenner has reclaimed the moment, however, by embracing her regrettable association with the vegetable and sharing her outfit with fans on social media. Pairing swamp-green latex leggings with a giant bespoke cucumber-slice top and...
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miss Puerto Rico Marries Argentina, Hailey, J Lo, Naomi
Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal they secretly married after keeping the ‘relationship private.’. Hailey Bieber in a sexy green teddy for Victoria's Secret. Throwback Thursday to 2009 when Naomi Campbell raced a Chita!. Julie Bowen Insists She's Straight But Says She Was Once Love with a Woman.
Emily Ratajkowski is in her ‘bitch era’ amid divorce: ‘I don’t put up with s–t’
Emily Ratajkowski is in her “bitch era” amid her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. The model and mom to 1-year-old son Sylvester spilled about life as a soon-to-be single woman on the “Today” show Wednesday, explaining to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she no longer puts up with what she used to.
Mom Cheered for Refusing To Babysit Son's Girlfriend's Baby: 'Said No'
"I don't want any major responsibilities right now and honestly, the baby isn't really my grandchild," said the woman in the Reddit post.
Kate Beckinsale Shows off Her Cat-Balancing Yoga Act on Instagram
Kate Beckinsale celebrated International Cat Day with none other than her kitty. The actress, 49, is truly bonded at the hip with her Persian cat, Clive, and is notorious for posting pretty funny videos of their activities together. But to celebrate the special day, Beckinsale took to her Instagram to honor her cat with a series of pretty purrfect posts.
Kate Middleton Backed Meghan Markle Over Much-Criticized Uvalde Visit—Book
Kate Middleton "understood" why Meghan Markle "would feel compelled" to visit Uvalde, Texas, after the Robb Elementary School shooting, according to a biography. The Duchess of Sussex was criticized in the media and by her half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. for a PR stunt after she was photographed laying flowers for victims.
Drake's Beef With Megan Thee Stallion Came After Other Famous Feuds
Drake's talent is undeniable. So too, it seems, is his tendency to get into highly public spats with other celebs. Just this week, rap queen Megan Thee Stallion clapped back after Drake dissed her in a new song of his. Canada-born Drake, whose legal name is Aubrey Drake Graham, has...
NASDAQ
Twitter Could Be Worth $10 Billion Under Musk
Twitter could be a $10 billion bird. That’s if Elon Musk can quickly transform the struggling social media giant into a super or ‘X’ app, a process he expects his $44 billion acquisition will help accelerate. “$10 billion is the best-case scenario if Musk succeeds with the...
Florence Pugh Pokes Fun at Olivia Wilde Drama With Halloween Costume
The "Don't Worry Darling" actress' friend wore her now-infamous Venice Film Festival look following alleged tension on set.
