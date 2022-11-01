ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Gia Woods Is the Hollywood Pop Girl

Like all Hollywood gossip, there’s two sides to every story — and for Gia Woods, there’s two volumes. Heartbreak County recounts the pop star’s experiences in the City of Angels, capturing the extreme highs and lows of Los Angeles life across two releases. Where Vol. 1 scratched the surface between lust (“Next Girlfriend”) and glamour (“Fame Kills”), Vol. 2 showcases a “deeper, more raw side” to the artist. “It’s the messy, slutty party phase you go through to forget you’re hurting,” she says. “It’s sexy, but also real.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
POPSUGAR

The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo

Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
OK! Magazine

Food For Thought: Emily Ratajkowski Insists Her Curves Come From Being 'Happy,' Claims She Doesn’t Skip Meals

Though Emily Ratajkowski may be going through a tough time following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, it seems like she's in a good place. The My Body author, 31, recently took to social media to show off her sexy Halloween costume, and singer Halsey complimented her physique, asking her what her "routine" was. “Just eating good! skipping no meals! Happy girl. 😊😂," the model replied. The brunette beauty, who shares son Sylvester with her ex-husband, posted a TikTok of herself wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with shorts that showed off her bum and long boots. EMILY RATAJKOWSKI & BRAD PITT...
ringsidenews.com

Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop

Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...
Newsweek

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Face Off Over Paying For True's Birthday

Khloé Kardashian refused to let ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson pay for their daughter True Thompson's fourth birthday party. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, titled "What's More American Than Marilyn Monroe?," obtained in advance by Newsweek, the reality star, 38, got into a dispute with mom Kris Jenner over the matter.
The Independent

Kendall Jenner dons ‘iconic’ cucumber costume for Halloween

Kendall Jenner has been hailed as “iconic” after dressing up as a cucumber for Halloween. The supermodel donned a giant cucumber slice, referencing a famous clip shown in the fifth episode of season one of The Kardashians in which she struggled to cut a cucumber.Fans were left “baffled” by her unorthodox approach to chopping vegetables and the clip became the subject of hundreds of memes. Jenner has reclaimed the moment, however, by embracing her regrettable association with the vegetable and sharing her outfit with fans on social media. Pairing swamp-green latex leggings with a giant bespoke cucumber-slice top and...
iheart.com

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miss Puerto Rico Marries Argentina, Hailey, J Lo, Naomi

Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal they secretly married after keeping the ‘relationship private.’. Hailey Bieber in a sexy green teddy for Victoria's Secret. Throwback Thursday to 2009 when Naomi Campbell raced a Chita!. Julie Bowen Insists She's Straight But Says She Was Once Love with a Woman.
Parade

Kate Beckinsale Shows off Her Cat-Balancing Yoga Act on Instagram

Kate Beckinsale celebrated International Cat Day with none other than her kitty. The actress, 49, is truly bonded at the hip with her Persian cat, Clive, and is notorious for posting pretty funny videos of their activities together. But to celebrate the special day, Beckinsale took to her Instagram to honor her cat with a series of pretty purrfect posts.
Newsweek

Drake's Beef With Megan Thee Stallion Came After Other Famous Feuds

Drake's talent is undeniable. So too, it seems, is his tendency to get into highly public spats with other celebs. Just this week, rap queen Megan Thee Stallion clapped back after Drake dissed her in a new song of his. Canada-born Drake, whose legal name is Aubrey Drake Graham, has...
NASDAQ

Twitter Could Be Worth $10 Billion Under Musk

Twitter could be a $10 billion bird. That’s if Elon Musk can quickly transform the struggling social media giant into a super or ‘X’ app, a process he expects his $44 billion acquisition will help accelerate. “$10 billion is the best-case scenario if Musk succeeds with the...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1020M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy