Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago
Donald Trump has suggested that he will not return to Twitter if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk’s takeover.

The former US president had his account permanently suspended in 2021 shortly after the Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the platform said.

The Tesla CEO has previously said that it was a “morally bad” decision to ban Mr Trump from Twitter.

Mr Trump has said he prefers his own platform, Truth Social.

“I like it better. I think there’s better interaction with people,” he told Americano Media.

Comments / 114

Bubbalooo
2d ago

The “billionaire” who hid his tax returns. The “genius” who hides his college grades. The “businessman” who bankrupt a casino. The “playboy” who pays for sex. The “Christian” who doesn’t go to church. The “philanthropist” who defrauds charity. The “patriot” who dodged the draft. The “innocent man” who refuses to testify.The "perfect married couple" who have separate bedrooms. .🤣🤣🤣

Reply(6)
47
Lucky Phelps
2d ago

the irony is that if traitor tot is back on twit, it is only because, yet again, he failed in another business misadventure. he'll be back. just one more reason why I won't have anything to do with that or Facebook.

Reply(2)
18
Bubbalooo
2d ago

Vote Blue in 2022 and 2024 before you lose your beautiful USA to the #trumpRepublicans and their cult leader #DonaldTheDonkey and his #trumpCheats running for elected office throughout the country. If you want freedom of choice, equality for all, equal justice and a 21st century infrastructure improvement plan #VoteDemocrats. Democrats stand for the working class and the poor. Democrats are for education and jobs. You want to love in a beautiful modern USA in the future Vote Blue.

Reply(5)
35
