Arizona State

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:02 p.m. EDT

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away. Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun and it's three times closer than the previous record-holder. It was confirmed by a telescope in Hawaii by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun. The team initially identified the black hole using the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft.
Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat to Netanyahu in election

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office says he has conceded defeat to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in this week's election. A statement said Lapid congratulated Netanyahu and has instructed his office to prepare an organized transition of power. "The state of Israel comes...
Fed hikes interest rates again, CBS and Les Moonves ordered to pay $30.5 million, and more top news

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Take a look at some trending topics for today, Nov. 2:. The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate Wednesday by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes.
German chancellor's China visit sparks debate at home

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The timing of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's imminent trip to China and what signals he will give to Beijing have raised questions at home, a German member of the European Parliament said Thursday. Reinhard Butikofer of the Green Party, which is part of the governing...
Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. The company had told employees by email that they would find out by 9 a.m. PDT (noon EDT) if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many of the roughly 7,500 employees would lose their jobs.
FIFA goes to college to study how to grow grass indoors for the 2026 men’s World Cup

PHILADELPHIA — As the bidding to host 2026 men’s World Cup games reached its climax, one of the many fair questions out there had to do with stadiums’ playing surfaces. Eight of the 16 venues chosen to host games have artificial-turf fields. Would players have to play on them, as infamously happened at the 2015 women’s World Cup? Or would temporary grass surfaces be installed, with their own major risks if the installations aren’t done well?
