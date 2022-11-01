ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clewiston, FL

American Indian Arts Celebration Returns

By Abigail Duffy
 3 days ago
Tony Duncan Productions’ Hoop Dance. Photo courtesy The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum

The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum in Clewiston will host the beloved American Indian Arts Celebration on the museum’s festival grounds November 4-5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum opened in 1997 and is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Located in the Everglades on a 66-acre cypress dome on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation, the museum boasts more than 5,000-square-feet of gallery space, featuring rare artifacts and dioramas that depict Seminole life at the turn of the century. In 2009, the museum became the first tribally governed museum to be accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

American Indian Arts Celebration. Photo courtesy The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum

This year’s American Indian Arts Celebration will celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the museum’s opening and a return to this annual event. The festival will feature an array of Seminole and Indigenous art, music, food, dance, and more. Highlights for this year’s event include youth and adult Seminole fashion shows, a New Zealand’s Haka Māori Cultural Experience, and Tony Duncan Productions’ family dance presentation.

Admission is $10 for adults and $7.50 for seniors and students. Tribal members, children aged 4 and younger, and museum members receive free admission. Admission includes entrance to the event as well as the museum with its mile-long boardwalk.

For more information, click here .

