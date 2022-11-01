Read full article on original website
Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- Three men have been arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.The arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.They are facing charges for a string...
Wbaltv.com
Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area
Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
Nottingham MD
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new field in Essex area
ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new field in the Essex area next week. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Fields at Renaissance Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate a...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County rolls out trash cart pilot program in Essex
ESSEX, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts for residential trash pickup in the Essex community. Beginning Thursday, new 65-gallon trash carts will be delivered to approximately 4,300 residences in Essex neighborhoods that currently receive bi-weekly trash pick-ups as...
'They’re not criminals': Roca Baltimore expanding into Essex
Baltimore County is partnering with Roca Baltimore to bring a youth violence prevention program to Essex.
Nottingham MD
$2,460,000 in BGE Energizing Small Business Grants awarded to 123 small businesses
BALTIMORE, MD—BGE this week awarded $2,460,000 to 123 small businesses located in central Maryland during the fifth round of BGE’s Energizing Small Business Grants program. This program is part of BGE’s $15 million pledge to assist small businesses with COVID-19 relief and recovery and is a multi-year commitment expected to run through at least 2023.
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
Nottingham MD
Olszewski announces new partnership pilot with Roca to expand youth violence prevention efforts into Baltimore County
ESSEX, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday joined local partners and leaders at Roca Baltimore to announce a new pilot partnership to expand the organization’s youth violence intervention efforts into Baltimore County. The County’s partnership with Roca will be a pilot funded with a combination of state...
Cecil County Bowling Alley To Close For Weeks After Expensive Overnight Fire
A popular Maryland bowling alley will be closed indefinitely after an early-morning fire caused millions of dollars in damages to the building. Shortly before 3:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in Cecil County, members of the Singerly Fire Company were called to the Elk Lanes bowling alley, when a fire broke out in the mechanical room in the back of the building, sounding the alarm system.
Bay Net
Man Flown To Baltimore Shock Trauma Center With Gunshot Wound In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 4, 2022 at approximately 1:57 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive. Police first on the scene found a man in his 40s suffering from a single gunshot wound in...
WBAL Radio
An altercation happened on Wednesday at an Anne Arundel polling place
Blood was shed at a polling place in Anne Arundel County Tuesday night, according to reports. Police said a board of elections employee, Robert Jones Jr., wrestled with a YouTuber who was trying to shoot video inside the polling place in Annapolis. At one point, they apparently crashed into a...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
severnaparkvoice.com
Chartwell Resident Aims To Bring Joy To Senior Dogs
Barbara Stavac isn’t out to teach an old dog new tricks, but she does her best to provide joy and companionship to senior canines. Stavac has been volunteering for about four years at the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland in Severn. The sanctuary provides a haven for senior dogs whose owners can no longer care for them as well as those that have been abandoned, abused or face euthanasia.
14-year-old porcupine dies at Maryland Zoo in Baltimore
An African porcupine that was brought to the Maryland Zoo to be a companion for a male porcupine has died.
Wbaltv.com
Man recovering after shooting in Parkville Friday morning
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that one man injured in Parkville. Police said the man is in stable condition at an area hospital. Officers have been on scene most of the day and part of the street remains closed. On Glen Keith...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Fell’s Point Fun Festival, Pumpkin Smash, Taco and Craft Beer Festivals, and more.
Fall is fully settled in, but fortunately the temperatures are still warm enough to spend time outside comfortably. This weekend presents several opportunities to get out and enjoy good food, good drinks, good music, and good company. Check out our weekend lineup:. Banjo Gathering, Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov....
foxbaltimore.com
Health department shutters Northeast Baltimore grocery store over rats, no water
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Health Department closed a Northeast Baltimore grocery store Thursday after an inspection found a rodent infestation and no potable water. The department said the Food Depot store in the 2400 block of Belair Road must correct all violations before re-inspection. Food Depot is...
Non-profit group in Glen Burnie forced to relocate, provide food and supplies
For the last few years, BKIND, a non-profit group, has been giving food and supplies to the underserved in the Glen Burnie area. BKIND has been doing this every Saturday, come rain or shine.
Baltimore County provides $2M to bring new supermarket to Milford Mill
Baltimore County is giving $2 million to help open a new supermarket in the Milford Mill Shopping Center, the latest government contribution
Schools In Baltimore Placed Into Lockdown As County Police Investigate Shooting
Several schools in Baltimore were placed on lockdown on Friday morning as county police investigated a reported shooting that left one hospitalized. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Glen Keith Boulevard at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, according to a spokesperson for the agency.
