Baltimore County, MD

CBS Baltimore

Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Three men have been arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.The arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged  with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.They are facing charges for a string...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area

Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new field in Essex area

ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new field in the Essex area next week. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Fields at Renaissance Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate a...
ESSEX, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County rolls out trash cart pilot program in Essex

ESSEX, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts for residential trash pickup in the Essex community. Beginning Thursday, new 65-gallon trash carts will be delivered to approximately 4,300 residences in Essex neighborhoods that currently receive bi-weekly trash pick-ups as...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night

Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
OLNEY, MD
Nottingham MD

Olszewski announces new partnership pilot with Roca to expand youth violence prevention efforts into Baltimore County

ESSEX, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday joined local partners and leaders at Roca Baltimore to announce a new pilot partnership to expand the organization’s youth violence intervention efforts into Baltimore County. The County’s partnership with Roca will be a pilot funded with a combination of state...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Cecil County Bowling Alley To Close For Weeks After Expensive Overnight Fire

A popular Maryland bowling alley will be closed indefinitely after an early-morning fire caused millions of dollars in damages to the building. Shortly before 3:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in Cecil County, members of the Singerly Fire Company were called to the Elk Lanes bowling alley, when a fire broke out in the mechanical room in the back of the building, sounding the alarm system.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Chartwell Resident Aims To Bring Joy To Senior Dogs

Barbara Stavac isn’t out to teach an old dog new tricks, but she does her best to provide joy and companionship to senior canines. Stavac has been volunteering for about four years at the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland in Severn. The sanctuary provides a haven for senior dogs whose owners can no longer care for them as well as those that have been abandoned, abused or face euthanasia.
SEVERN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man recovering after shooting in Parkville Friday morning

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that one man injured in Parkville. Police said the man is in stable condition at an area hospital. Officers have been on scene most of the day and part of the street remains closed. On Glen Keith...
PARKVILLE, MD

