Fox40
US in a recession, according to 2 in 3 surveyed
(The Hill) — Nearly two-thirds of registered voters believe the U.S. economy is currently in a recession, according to a new Politico-Morning Consult poll. About 65 percent of respondents indicated they believe the economy is already in a recession, compared to 22 percent who said the opposite. Fourteen percent didn’t know or had no opinion.
Wells are running dry in drought-weary Southwest as foreign-owned farms guzzle water to feed cattle overseas
Around 80% of Arizona has no laws overseeing how much groundwater corporate megafarms are using, nor is there any way to track it.
Trump news – live: Trump aides leak possible date for 2024 presidential campaign announcement
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. “In order to make our...
North Korea fires missiles into sea amid US-S. Korea drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, adding to its barrage of weapons demonstrations this week that has raised tensions in the region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that the missiles flew...
Biden, Trump target pivotal battleground in countdown to midterms
They have been shadowboxing at separate campaign stops across the United States for weeks but the Democratic and Republican leaders find themselves on the same battlefield Saturday as they make closing pitches in Pennsylvania for next week's midterm election. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro has been spotlighting the fringe views of state senator Doug Mastriano, his far-right opponent who was involved in Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Fox40
Powerball jackpot now projected to be biggest in U.S. history, CA Lottery says
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The Powerball jackpot prize is now projected to be the biggest jackpot prize in U.S. history, the California Lottery said. The prize for matching all six numbers for Saturday’s drawing was previously estimated to be the third largest, but on Friday projections were revised to be $1.6 billion.
