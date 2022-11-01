ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'General Hospital' Spoilers: What to Expect for November 2022

By Carol Cassada
 3 days ago

General Hospital spoilers for November 2022 suggest it’ll be a life-altering month for many residents. A lot is happening, from secret alliances to a couple’s breakup . Here’s what to expect this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQRob_0iue6FXp00
General Hospital stars Maurice Benard and Cynthia Watros I Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ spoilers suggest Carly Corinthos is caught in a tough situation

After her trip to Jacksonville, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) returns to Port Charles with a new lease on life. However, Carly’s joy is cut short by her rival, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). According to Celeb Dirty Laundry , General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nina catches Carly in a compromising position.

Chances are Carly and Nina’s story will revolve around Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen). Nina’s become suspicious of Willow’s bond with TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow). Soon Nina and the rest of Port Charles will learn the truth.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Nina Learns Willow’s Sick, Mother-Daughter Reveal Coming Soon

Time’s running out for Willow and her unborn baby as her leukemia progresses. Willow’s been keeping her illness a secret from Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), who’s too focused on revenge against Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Willow’s situation will have Michael changing his perspective.

Carly must come clean about Nina being Willow’s biological mother to save Willow’s life. While Carly’s actions will help Willow, it’ll cause damage to her relationship with Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison).

Port Charles rallies around Anna Devane

Beloved heroine Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) remains behind bars for Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring). But she’s got a huge support system with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Mack and Felicia Scorpio (John J. York and Kristina Wagner) trying to clear her name. Her support group increases when her beau, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), and Laura Collins (Genie Francis) return.

Meanwhile, Robert Scorpio’s (Tristan Rogers) quest to help Anna is derailed by Holly Sutton (Emma Samms). Robert and Holly rekindled their love affair upon her return. However, trouble is on the way. According to Fame 10 , General Hospital spoilers, Holly is keeping secrets that may have to do with Anna’s ordeal.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal the hook killer continues to terrorize Port Charles

The hook killer is one of the show’s most suspenseful stories. The mystery assailant has already attacked three people and isn’t done. According to Soaps.com , General Hospital spoilers indicate another attack is coming in November.

The police believe they have a motive that the killer is connected to Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) since all the victims were close to her. Meanwhile, Alexis Davis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) plot to lure the killer might do more harm than good. Alexis will fear for her life when she suspects she’s the person’s next target.

Drama awaits many couples

November will be a difficult time for many couples. Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) returns from her trip with her parents with a secret that spells doom for her and Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton).

Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) is still grieving the death of her husband , Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor). She and her mother-in-law Glady Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs), lean on each other for comfort. But their bond is tested when Gladys becomes Sahsa’s guardian.

Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Cameron Webber’s (William Lipton) relationship continues to show cracks. An upset Joss seeks comfort from Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). But he’s busy carrying out Michael’s plan against Sonny.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Fans Suspicious of Rory’s Intentions Toward Trina

Trina can’t shake her feelings for Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). The two young lovebirds have endured many hardships; the latest being Spencer locked up in Pentonville. While she’s trying to move on with Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse), it’s obvious her heart belongs to Spencer.

Speaking of the Cassadines, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) has his hands full. Nikolas is hiding a pregnant Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) at Wyndemere, yet she’s making life difficult for him. Esme continues to plot an escape, and when she does break free, it’ll mean chaos for Nikolas and Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) marriage.

