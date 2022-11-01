Read full article on original website
The Arctic Monkeys Usher In A New Era
Taking a stroll down Flatbush Avenue on Sept. 22 would be enough for anyone to revel in the nostalgia of 2014. The crowded sidewalk filled with eager fans adorned in Dr. Martens, fishnet tights, plaid skirts, black jeans and old graphic T-shirts could only mean one thing: The Arctic Monkeys were back in town.
Ram Jams: ‘Midnights’ Reinstates Taylor Swift as The Pop Mastermind
On a Playlist With: “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” “Emails I Can’t Send,” “Melodrama”. After a two-year pandemic which led to the creation of “Folklore” and “Evermore,” two alternative albums that steered away from Taylor Swift’s typical genre, pop Taylor is out of the woods with the release of her 10th studio album — “Midnights.”
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Unable to Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Setback
Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor is unable to attend tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Nov. 5) in Los Angeles honoring the group, as the guitarist has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer 4 years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis that would not allow him to travel to L.A. from Ibiza, Spain. The band honored Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter. “Just over four years ago...
