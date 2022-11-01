Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor is unable to attend tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Nov. 5) in Los Angeles honoring the group, as the guitarist has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer 4 years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis that would not allow him to travel to L.A. from Ibiza, Spain. The band honored Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter. “Just over four years ago...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO