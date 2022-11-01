Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they arrested a person on Halloween who shot a gun in the air.

Police added the suspect dodged the descending bullet and tried running.

The suspect's car was found a few blocks away. Police said the suspect pretended to be a ficus tree on a residence's porch.

The suspect was arrested, and a few ounces of meth for sale, a few ounces of weed for sale, and a loaded, unregistered gun were found on the suspect, said police.

The suspect was taken to San Benito County Jail on several charges, said police.

