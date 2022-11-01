ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Kim Kardashian turned up to event dressed up but it wasn't a costume party

Kim Kardashian brought everyone's worst nightmare to life when she showed up dressed in character to an event that absolutely was not a costume party. To be fair to Kim, if you're invited to a party which falls on the same weekend as Halloween, you'd probably expect it to be a themed party full of attendees dressed up as various characters and horrifying sights.
Christina Applegate says walking sticks have become her 'new normal'

Christina Applegate has opened up about her ‘new normal’ as she prepares to re-enter public life using walking sticks. In August 2021, Applegate revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) a few months prior. Commonly referred to as MS, the autoimmune condition can affect the brain and...
Billie Eilish slammed by fans for 'sick and twisted' couples Halloween costume

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford hit up a Halloween bash together over the weekend, but their outfits have caused concern among fans. Rumours have been swirling in recent weeks that 20-year-old Eilish and 31-year-old musician Rutherford are an item after the pair were spotted holding hands last month.
Netflix viewers are calling 'brilliant' new movie a 'masterpiece'

Netflix viewers are raving about about a new release starring Millie Bobby Brown. For those unfamiliar with the hit film, it's based on author Nancy Springer's series of young adult novels, The Detective Caper. The film, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola - the younger sister of genius detective...
Disney's Christmas advert has arrived and it's the most emotional one yet

Disney has unveiled its heartwarming Christmas advert and it will definitely bring a tear to your eye. The Gift is a three-minute animated short that shines a spotlight on the comfort that storytelling brings families during times of change and how it strengthens their bonds through togetherness. The advert is...
First trailer for final season of Netflix's Dead To Me has dropped

The first trailer for the third and final season of Netflix's dark comedy Dead To Me has dropped, and it's safe to say there's a lot going on. Check it out:. Yes, our two favourite pals bonded by dark secrets are back, and as is shown in the trailer, they survived the season two cliffhanger.
New trailer for Avatar 2 just dropped

A new trailer for Avatar 2 has dropped and fans are completely losing it. There's a lot we want to forget about 2009, we had just started year seven, everyone was wearing luminous glasses, and we had to wait 30 minutes to download a song onto our Sony Ericsson. The...
Fate: The Winx Saga has been cancelled by Netflix after two seasons

It was billed as a magical mash-up between Gossip Girl and Harry Potter when it first hit Netflix at the beginning of 2021. Not to mention fans were quick to rave about the show’s second season - which landed on the streaming service in September - but despite all the love, Fate: The Winx Saga has been binned by Netflix.
Kris Jenner has an incredibly intense routine that begins at 4:30am

As the meme goes, while the Devil works hard, Kris Jenner works even harder – as proven by the fact her intense routine starts each day at 4.30am. Jenner, 66, truly is the world’s ultimate momager, serving deftly as the matriarch of one of the world’s biggest family franchises.
Daniel Radcliffe explains why he spoke out against JK Rowling on trans rights

Daniel Radcliffe has explained his decision to speak out against Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s comments on transgender people, stating that he wanted to reassure LGBTQI+ kids that the writer doesn’t speak for ‘everyone in the franchise’. Radcliffe wrote an open letter back in 2020 declaring...
