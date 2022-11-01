Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO