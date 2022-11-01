ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a stalking investigation. According to RPSO, deputies responded on Oct. 21 to Alpine Drive in Tioga in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther.
TIOGA, LA
kalb.com

2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate

Dylan has highlights from the Week 10 matchup between Northwood-Lena and St. Mary's. Dylan has the highlights for the Week 10 game of the week: Grant vs Tioga. Natchitoches Central students getting hands-on experience broadcasting athletic events. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. A group of 10th graders at Natchitoches Central...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges. On November 3, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Khalil Henderson, 19 for the alleged shooting death of Terran Fobb, 17 that occurred on June 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Oswego St. Upon Henderson’s arrest, law enforcement reportedly confiscated a large amount of illegal narcotics. (372 grams of Meth, 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money)
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, of Deville, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO said.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Multi-agency investigation recovers $400,000 in stolen property in Lafayette house

Nearly $400,000 in stolen property has been located, thanks to a multi-agency investigation across parish lines, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday in a statement. Detectives with the sheriff’s office, law enforcement in Iberia Parish and LPSO’s SWAT Team all assisted with the case, which began Sunday evening according...
LAFAYETTE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force arrests two

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force recently made narcotics arrests in the parish. On Oct. 24, task force agents were working on an investigation in reference to drug activity in the Kaplan area. Agents were able to obtain substantial information which led to the search of 154 Richlieu Circle, in Kaplan. During the search of the residence agents located approximately 10 ounces of crystal methamphetamine.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA

