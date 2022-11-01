Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust
A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police.
Pineville man admits to human trafficking for brownie business
Darnell Fulton admitted he forced children to bake and sell his brownies, and to transporting them to sell them for sex.
RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a stalking investigation. According to RPSO, deputies responded on Oct. 21 to Alpine Drive in Tioga in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther.
2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate
Dylan has highlights from the Week 10 matchup between Northwood-Lena and St. Mary's. Dylan has the highlights for the Week 10 game of the week: Grant vs Tioga. Natchitoches Central students getting hands-on experience broadcasting athletic events. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. A group of 10th graders at Natchitoches Central...
Suspects wanted for murder of 15-year-old in Opelousas
In Opelousas, police are searching for four suspects while a family mourns the loss of 15-year-old Kentravion George.
Rayne man sentenced to more than 18 years for drug trafficking conspiracy
A Rayne man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Lafayette Police: Actions of employee at crematory not a reportable crime
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Despite being fired by the Lafayette crematory board, the employee who released details on the cremation of Tyler Girard in text messages to her husband and on social media did not commit a reportable crime. The process is supposed to be private and all details...
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with June 6 Shooting Death and Drug Charges. On November 3, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Khalil Henderson, 19 for the alleged shooting death of Terran Fobb, 17 that occurred on June 6, 2022, in the 3000 block of Oswego St. Upon Henderson’s arrest, law enforcement reportedly confiscated a large amount of illegal narcotics. (372 grams of Meth, 2 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money)
Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, of Deville, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO said.
Suspect in rape, 3 break-ins of Lehigh, Lafayette women convicted on all charges
A Northampton County jury on Friday convicted a 36-year-old man on rape, burglary and over 20 related charges in three separate incidents in Bethlehem and Easton, the office of county District Attorney Terry Houck announced. Clement Swaby, of Bethlehem, faces up to 269 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for...
Nearly $400,000 in Stolen Oilfield Equipment Recovered in Lafayette
What started out as a stolen truck turned into a major equipment theft operation.
Multi-agency investigation recovers $400,000 in stolen property in Lafayette house
Nearly $400,000 in stolen property has been located, thanks to a multi-agency investigation across parish lines, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday in a statement. Detectives with the sheriff’s office, law enforcement in Iberia Parish and LPSO’s SWAT Team all assisted with the case, which began Sunday evening according...
Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force arrests two
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force recently made narcotics arrests in the parish. On Oct. 24, task force agents were working on an investigation in reference to drug activity in the Kaplan area. Agents were able to obtain substantial information which led to the search of 154 Richlieu Circle, in Kaplan. During the search of the residence agents located approximately 10 ounces of crystal methamphetamine.
19 students graduate from Alexandria Day Reporting Center for people on probation, parole
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A graduation ceremony was held on Friday for participants of the Alexandria Day Reporting Center, an intensive supervision program for individuals on probation and parole. GEO Re-entry Services runs the reporting centers, designed to reduce recidivism by providing services for probationers and parolees released to community...
Driver killed in Evangeline Parish crash
Police said an investigation revealed an officer attempted a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Camry after the owner reported an unauthorized use of her vehicle.
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating 3 wanted fugitives
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating three wanted fugitives on probation warrants.
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
