Fresno, CA

Man stabbed in central Fresno, police say

By John Houghton
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man in a wheelchair was stabbed after a confrontation in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the victim got into a confrontation with another man and was stabbed multiple times. The victim went to an ATM which was well lit for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening. Police do not know if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police say they are looking for the suspect who fled the scene on foot. He was wearing a black shirt, camo shorts, and a black backpack. If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

