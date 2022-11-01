ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Vote in 3rd round of Oregon Beer Showdown 2022: Only one top seed left standing

OREGON, USA — We're dispensing the drafts for "The Sudsy 16" of this year's Oregon Beer Showdown and not all the matchups in Round 2 turned out as some may have expected. After getting the most votes of any brewery in Round 1, three-time showdown winner Ecliptic Brewing (3-seed) of Portland was eliminated by a smaller fast-growing Rose City brewer, Ex Novo Brewing (6-seed), which is known for donating its profits to charities and has opened additional spots in Beaverton and Corrales, N.M., and plans another in Hillsboro this summer. Hood River's esteemed pFriem Family Brewers (2-seed) takes on Ex Novo next.
8 things to do in Portland this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore — Well, another Halloween has come and gone and November is officially here, but don't let queen Mariah Carey fool you into thinking we can bring out our Christmas trees yet — we have to get through Thanksgiving first. Although commonly skipped throughout the years, this...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold Wednesday in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold Wednesday in Portland, the Oregon Lottery announced. Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 apiece were also sold Wednesday, one in Portland and the other in Troutdale. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2.
Where to buy products made in Portland for the holidays

PORTLAND, Ore. — People looking to support Portland businesses during the holidays have the option of shopping from a variety of vendors all in one place. Steelport Knife Company will play host to a slew of Portland artisans with their upcoming Holiday Market on Nov. 7. The newest addition...
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
What to expect on election night: Some races may take longer to call

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The voting results posted on election night aren't final. Far from it. Elections administrators in both Oregon and Washington will still receive thousands of ballots after Tuesday, and those ballots must be checked and verified before being reported. This year, election officials say it may take...
How Portland's crime rates compares to other major US cities

PORTLAND, Ore. — As a key Portland City Council election nears, the topic of crime within the Rose City, particularly as it pertains to 2020's decriminalization of small amounts of drugs, has weighed heavily on voters, businesses and visitors. A look at statistics compiled by American City Business Journals,...
Portland's push to address homelessness could hang on the election for Multnomah County chair

PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in the coming November midterm election will soon decide on a new chair for the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners. It's a powerful position, something like the chief executive of the county. And despite the City of Portland's well-publicized consternation over how to address homelessness, it's actually an office under the county's umbrella that is supposed to coordinate homeless services and hold the purse strings.
