2 arrested in separate incidents overnight by NSP
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate incidents overnight. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
Omaha officer shoots driver at annual Halloween block party
OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — A Halloween celebration turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by an Omaha police officer Monday night, police said. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the shooting occurred during the popular annual “Halloween on the Boulevard" block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood in Omaha.
Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops
LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol has requested the Lincoln Police Department to investigate a fatality crash that involved a motorcycle that had a fled multiple traffic stop attempts Friday evening. At approximately 9:20 p.m. Friday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license...
Omaha police shoot and kill man they say wouldn't drop gun
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police shot and killed a man who authorities say refused to drop a gun during a confrontation with officers early Sunday. Officers were called to the neighborhood near 30th and Marcy streets shortly after 3 a.m. because a man was reported shooting a gun outside a home.
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Papillion woman
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Tiffany HARWOOD. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Papillion Police Department is attempting to locate, Tiffany HARWOOD who is a 21 years old, white female approximately 5’ 1" tall, approximately 105pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and possibly wearing zebra print pajamas, black shoes and a black backpack. HARWOOD is missing from 1000 block of Michelle Parkway, Papillion, Nebraska, and last seen at 9:30 pm on November 1, 2022. HARWOOD has medical conditions that require medication and can become confused and disoriented. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Papillion Police Department at (402) 740-3779 immediately.
NSP urges safety for drivers, trick-or-treaters for Halloween
LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be working overtime on Halloween night, monitoring for impaired driving across the state. “Halloween means extra foot traffic in communities across our state as kids set out to trick-or-treat,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It is imperative that drivers stay alert for kids in residential areas and keep their focus on the road. If your Halloween celebration involved alcohol, plan to have a sober driver for the trip home.”
Troopers wrap-up season of Friday Night Lights
LINCOLN, NEB. — As the NSAA high school football playoffs get underway for all classes, Nebraska State Troopers are closing out another season of sharing safety messages under the Friday night lights. “Friday Night Lights” is part of NSP’s community service effort, which includes troopers throughout the entire state....
Respiratory illnesses among very young increases in Neb.
LINCOLN — Health officials in Nebraska’s two largest counties are reporting notable increases in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported outbreaks in at least 13 local child care facilities, while a spokesman with the Douglas County Health Department reported more than 250 cases last week, a new high for the year.
Still unclear if Thompson will play Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is listed as day-to-day for the game against Minnesota on Saturday because of an arm injury that knocked him out of last week's game. Interim coach Mickey Joseph said Thompson was held out of practice Tuesday and backups Chubba Purdy and...
Nebraska: What to expect on election night
While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
Nebraska Capitol hosts Day of the Dead altars
LINCOLN — Visitors to the State Capitol through Nov. 4 will see sugar skulls, candles, butterflies and a traditional “altar de ofrendas” in celebration of the annual el dia de Los Muertos. The Mexican Cultural Center of the Heartland, based in Omaha and dedicated to preserving and...
USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans Wednesday to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand as part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to increase cattle...
UNMC grant aims to grow public health pros in rural and tribal lands
OMAHA — A $1.5 million grant to the University of Nebraska Medical Center will provide free tuition to help beef up the presence of public health practitioners in rural and tribal communities in a multi-state region, including Nebraska. The funds from the Health Resources and Services Administration will go...
Second railroad union rejects deal, adding to strike worries
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A second railroad union rejected its deal with the major U.S. freight railroads on Wednesday, reflecting workers’ increasing frustration with the lack of paid sick time in the industry and adding to concerns about the possibility of a strike next month that could cripple the economy.
