The Vikings Injury Report Looks Longer than Usual

The Minnesota Vikings typically have had very short injury reports early in the season. Overall, they’ve been blessed with good health through the 2022 season. However, their first Week 9 Vikings injury report looks a bit longer than usual. There are six players listed on Wednesday’s injury report, and...
Dalvin Tomlinson Unlikely to Play vs. Commanders

The Minnesota Vikings have a longer injury report to start the week than we’ve become accustomed to in 2022. The most notable player on the list is defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson. He suffered a calf injury during the Vikings win over the Cardinals on Sunday, and on Wednesday, he missed practice due to the injury.
RGIII Highlights Packers Issue, Vikings Strength

As far as I can tell, Vikings fans are extra happy right about now. The reason? Well, it’s because the Vikings’ strong record happens to coincide with a weak record for the Packers. After seeing Green Bay take the division for three-straight seasons, Minnesota fans are welcoming their team’s hitherto unusual level of strong play.
The Vikings Run Defense Quietly Has Been Elite

Over the previous two seasons of 2020 and 2021, the Minnesota Vikings run defense had been one of the most atrocious units in the entire NFL. During the 2020 season, they allowed 2151 rushing yards at a 4.6 YPC clip, which was the sixth-most in the entire league. We all remember the six-TD performance by Alvin Kamara on Christmas Day.
The State of the Vikings: Week 9

This is Episode 152 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This features Josh Frey, who examines Week 9 at the Washington Commanders and chats about the T.J. Hockenson trade. Particularly, the Hockenson trade price and predictions against Washington are discussed. Email any feedback — especially...
Keep an Eye on the Vikings Schedule for Flexed Games

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, very few people expected the Minnesota Vikings to run away with the NFC North and emerge as a top team in the league. Now, at 6-1 and a matchup with the middling Washinton Commanders looming, that’s exactly what this team has done. Because of that, we may have to keep an eye on the Vikings schedule for flexed games.
The Vikings Next Opponent May Soon Have New Ownership

The Minnesota Vikings head to the nation’s capital this week to take on the Washington Commanders. The game features Kirk Cousins’ return to Washington for the first time since he joined the Vikings back in 2018. However, ahead of the game, that is not the biggest headline of the week. Rather, it is the fact that the Vikings next opponent may soon have new ownership.
