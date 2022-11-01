Read full article on original website
Former Vikings First-Round Pick Signs with Another Bird Team
Laquon Treadwell apparently likes the NFL’s bird teams because he did it again this week. The former Vikings first-round pick signed a third contract with a bird-themed NFL team, joining the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on Tuesday. Treadwell was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the...
Positive Changes to the Vikings Injury Report on Thursday
Many of the same faces that appeared on Wednesday’s injury report for the Vikings remained on Thursday’s report. However, we did see some positive changes to the Vikings injury report on Thursday compared to Wednesday’s. Most importantly, two players listed yesterday as either DNP or Limited were...
The Vikings Injury Report Looks Longer than Usual
The Minnesota Vikings typically have had very short injury reports early in the season. Overall, they’ve been blessed with good health through the 2022 season. However, their first Week 9 Vikings injury report looks a bit longer than usual. There are six players listed on Wednesday’s injury report, and...
Midweek VT: Smith’s Injury, a Magic Number, & Breaking Packer Hearts
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer. Take a look at five of their articles from the early part of the week. 1) Vikings Statistically Tabbed as ‘3rd-Worst’...
Questions Answered: Hockenson’s Role, Brandin Cooks, Who Instead of Tomlinson?
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 2nd edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The Skol Debate: Does Kirk Cousins Need to Play Better?
One can’t venture too far through Vikings Land before coming across a Kirk Cousins debate. Frankly, we should be proud we made it so far without arguing about whether Minnesota’s QB1 ought to be Minnesota’s QB1. Alas, we have finally caved to an inevitable topic: Kirk Cousins...
Dalvin Tomlinson Unlikely to Play vs. Commanders
The Minnesota Vikings have a longer injury report to start the week than we’ve become accustomed to in 2022. The most notable player on the list is defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson. He suffered a calf injury during the Vikings win over the Cardinals on Sunday, and on Wednesday, he missed practice due to the injury.
RGIII Highlights Packers Issue, Vikings Strength
As far as I can tell, Vikings fans are extra happy right about now. The reason? Well, it’s because the Vikings’ strong record happens to coincide with a weak record for the Packers. After seeing Green Bay take the division for three-straight seasons, Minnesota fans are welcoming their team’s hitherto unusual level of strong play.
The Vikings Run Defense Quietly Has Been Elite
Over the previous two seasons of 2020 and 2021, the Minnesota Vikings run defense had been one of the most atrocious units in the entire NFL. During the 2020 season, they allowed 2151 rushing yards at a 4.6 YPC clip, which was the sixth-most in the entire league. We all remember the six-TD performance by Alvin Kamara on Christmas Day.
This Week’s College Football Slate Could Impact the NFL Draft
We are getting closer to the final stretch of the college football regular season, and that means prospects are running out of time to put great performances on tape prior to the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are four games that could cause stock in big-name prospects to rise or fall.
The State of the Vikings: Week 9
This is Episode 152 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This features Josh Frey, who examines Week 9 at the Washington Commanders and chats about the T.J. Hockenson trade. Particularly, the Hockenson trade price and predictions against Washington are discussed. Email any feedback — especially...
Vikings Without a Key Defender, Though Near Full Health
It’s not quite a perfect situation, but the Vikings are near full health. The final injury report of the week indicates that Ed Donatell’s defense will need to operate without Dalvin Tomlinson, who has been having a strong season. Cameron Dantzler and Jalen Nailor are both questionable. The...
Keep an Eye on the Vikings Schedule for Flexed Games
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, very few people expected the Minnesota Vikings to run away with the NFC North and emerge as a top team in the league. Now, at 6-1 and a matchup with the middling Washinton Commanders looming, that’s exactly what this team has done. Because of that, we may have to keep an eye on the Vikings schedule for flexed games.
The Vikings’ Playoff Probability is Remarkably High
As of the writing of this piece, the Vikings’ playoff probability is remarkably high (as the title suggests). In fact, FiveThirtyEight puts them at a 96% chance of getting into the playoffs. Winning the NFC North stands at 94%. Now, I can foresee how some fans will understand those...
Josh Frey’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (2.0): Vikings Go CB
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and with that, it’s time to update the 2023 NFL mock draft. See who all the teams select in this latest edition, including the Minnesota Vikings. Please note that the draft order is taken from Tankathon.com. However, the order was taken...
The Vikings Next Opponent May Soon Have New Ownership
The Minnesota Vikings head to the nation’s capital this week to take on the Washington Commanders. The game features Kirk Cousins’ return to Washington for the first time since he joined the Vikings back in 2018. However, ahead of the game, that is not the biggest headline of the week. Rather, it is the fact that the Vikings next opponent may soon have new ownership.
