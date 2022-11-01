Read full article on original website
The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
Soniqs enters ‘new era’ with 2023 NA VALORANT roster
With the exciting new era of VALORANT just around the corner, eyes are already drifting toward the second tier of competition. While the partnered teams duke it out in the top-tier international leagues, those craving regional competition will be satisfied by the deep Challengers ecosystem that’s set to begin in January 2023.
All TFT Set 8 traits that are new
Riot Games is dropping several new Teamfight Tactics traits within the upcoming Set Eight Monsters Attack!, featuring a first-time customizable trait and a trait that isn’t a trait. Slated to release on the PBE servers on Nov. 15, TFT Set Eight will introduce a new mechanic called Hero Augments...
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
Beastcoast officially breaks up one of Dota’s longest-lasting rosters with new signings
One of the longest-lasting five-man rosters in Dota 2 history is officially no more, with beascoast confirming that both Wisper and Chris Luck are parting ways with the organization. This is part of a bigger retooling the team is doing after somewhat stagnating this DPC season in a South American...
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
These are the best skins for Catalyst in Apex Legends
Style is something Catalyst knows well. Apex Legends‘ very own witchy wonder is able to control ferrofluid, bending it to her will and creating barriers between her opponents and their victory—all while looking fantastic. Though Catalyst was only recently added at the beginning of season 15, she’s already accrued plenty of great-looking skins.
Woxic leaves Eternal Fire’s active CS:GO lineup, wants to join a new project
Star AWPer and co-founder of Eternal Fire Özgür “woxic” Eker will no longer play for the No. 1 CS:GO team in Turkey, he said in a personal statement today. Woxic’s decision to bench himself comes after Eternal Fire didn’t reach the IEM Rio Major following a 1-3 campaign in the Europe Regional Major Ranking (A). Since then, the Turkish organization replaced in-game leader Engin “MAJ3R” Küpeli with Yasin “xfl0ud” Koç in early October and parted ways with Ahmet “paz” Karahoca and head coach Canpolat “hardstyle” Yıldıran on Oct. 31.
Best Nahida teams in Genshin Impact
One of Genshin Impact’s most powerful and versatile characters yet is Nahida, a five-star Dendro Catalyst character that made her grand debut in the Version 3.2 update. Nahida is the Dendro Archon of Sumeru, which means that she is essentially a god of Teyvat. The Dendro character joined Teyvat...
OG confirms ATF will explore options, leaving offlane spot open ahead of 2023 DPC season
Rumors of Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf’s departure from OG surfaced yesterday. Various community members and streamers noticed that the position three player was practicing carry heroes in his ranked matches, and OG released an official statement today regarding ATF’s future in the organization. ATF has been moved...
C9 star sh1ro redownloads Twitter just to pay respects to CS:GO legends FalleN and Imperial
The IEM Rio CS:GO Major is already shaping up to be a legendary event after only two days of the Challengers Stage. The majority of maps and series have gone the distance, and the raucous Rio crowd has been electric since the first minute. Day two ended with yet another...
Say goodbye to Dragonlands because TFT Patch 12.22 is officially the last dragon-themed update
All good things eventually have to come to an end. The Dragonlands set, which had a good run in Teamfight Tactics, is, unfortunately, leaving the small battle arena to make room for the new set, Monsters Attack!. Patch 12.22 is the last patch of the Dragonlands set, according to TFT...
All MTG Commander cards in The Brothers’ War set booster packs
Powerful Commander singles fill slots in BRO booster packs. Wizards of the Coast has included a total of eight Magic: The Gathering Commander cards that players can pull from The Brothers’ War set and collector booster packs. Scheduled to release globally on Nov. 18, The Brothers’ War contains two...
Marvel Snap will add a highly anticipated new game mode by the end of the year
Marvel Snap has caught on quickly with its fast-paced gameplay and card-collecting mechanics, becoming a favorite amongst Marvel fans and deck-builder aficionados alike. And today, the game’s creators announced a hotly-requested feature: letting players play against people they actually know. As it stands, Marvel Snap games only occur between...
Overwatch 2 just teased the reveal of the newest hero—and the wait won’t be long
Overwatch 2 players already knew that they’re going to get a new hero with the season two battle pass, which begins on Dec. 6. And soon, players will get a sneak peek into what kind of hero it will be. The new hero will be revealed during the Overwatch...
How to watch Team Summertime’s $60,000 MW2 ProSim Invitational
It’s officially tournament season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In the preseason for the Call of Duty League, pros and content creators are free to team up for some tourneys—and one of the first big ones is coming soon. Team Summertime is teaming up with BoomTV...
Lil Nas X resigns as ‘President of League of Legends’ after 6 weeks as partnership with Riot ends
After six weeks as the “President of League of Legends,” rapper and pop star Lil Nas X has resigned from his fictional, completely made-up post. Lil Nas X was given the title of President of League by Riot in an effort to promote a series of collaborations between himself and the game developer, including a new song and in-game skin for League’s upcoming champion, K’Sante.
Who is Ramattra’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?
A huge part of Overwatch 2’s characters’ personalities can be attributed to their voices. Behind the animations and cutscenes are real people who lend their vocal talent to the game to bring the writers’ lines—and the characters—to life. Many of the franchise’s voice actors have become community celebrities in their own right and frequently attend conventions and make videos featuring the characters they portray.
These are Atlanta FaZe’s Modern Warfare 2 classes and loadouts
Atlanta FaZe has become one of the top teams in the Call of Duty League after a dominating performance in Modern Warfare, Cold War, and Vanguard. For the fourth iteration of the CDL, Atlanta FaZe are looking to continue its winning streak and plan on doing it by having some of the best-optimized weapons in the game.
Talon Esports is blowing up its Dota 2 roster after poor TI11 showing
The International 2022 kicked off a highly-anticipated roster shuffle season. Dota 2 rosters from all the regions are returning to the drawing board to find a working formula again, and Talon Esports joined the fray as the organization parted ways with Damien “kpii” Chok and Brizio “Hyde” Budiana.
