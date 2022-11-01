ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Very mild weather will continue through the week

By TOM DIVECCHIO
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhOB1_0iue36VU00

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The beginning of November is more like May with mild temperatures expected to be the rule for the rest of this week.

Our area has been under a generally persistent high pressure ridge.  This has given us nice weather at the end of October, and will continue to influence our weather at least into the beginning of next week.

We know winter will eventually get here, so let’s enjoy the excellent mild weather we expect for the rest of the week.

