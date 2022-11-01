Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston at age 28

Photograph by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Takeoff, the Grammy-nominated rapper who made up one-third of Atlanta superstar group Migos, was killed early Tuesday morning at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Houston police responded to a shooting at 810 Bowling & Billiards just after 2:30 a.m. , where the rapper, whose real name is Kirsnick Ball, was found dead at the scene. He had attended a private party at the bowling alley along with his uncle and bandmate Quavo . Two other people were injured in the shooting .

Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset grew up together in Gwinnett County and released their first mixtape as Migos in 2011. They rose to fame in 2013 with their single “Versace.” Their 2016 hit “Bad and Boujee” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and that same year, they guest-starred on an episode of Donald Glover’s Atlanta as a fictional version of themselves. (Glover also famously gave them a shout-out during his 2017 Emmy acceptance speech .) Takeoff released a solo album, The Last Rocket , in 2018, and last week, he and Quavo released an album together, Only Built for Infinity Links .

As news spread of his death on Tuesday, Atlantans took to social media to remember the rapper and express their grief:

