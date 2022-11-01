When is the last day to vote? It depends on where you live

1 of 2

All states have their own rules and deadlines for ballots cast before Election Day, by mail or in person.

Now, as the early voting period winds down for the 2022 midterm elections, a look at when things are slated to wrap up:

Early voting and in-person absentee voting starts as early as nearly six weeks ahead of Election Day itself in places such as Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, South Dakota, Vermont and Virginia.

In a lot of places, in-person, early voting is open right up to Election Day itself. Others, including Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska and Ohio accept voters until the day before the election.