HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Marcus Cannon, J.J. Taylor Included In Four Roster Moves For Patriots vs. Colts
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have made a series of roster movs in advance of their Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots placed offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve (IR) on Saturday, while signing running back J.J. Taylor to their active roster.
Saints Injury Roundup: Lattimore, Ingram, Hansen Out, Landry Questionable
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Jarvis Landry (ankle) Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), and Erik McCoy (shoulder) do not carry injury designations going into the game. All were full participants of practice on Saturday, so that's a good sign. Lattimore...
Vikings News: Kevin O’Connell, Harrison Smith, Practice Squad Elevations
Let's go through a roundup of Vikings news ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. Kevin O'Connell's wife Leah gave birth to the couple's fourth child, a baby girl, on Friday night, the team announced. Mom and baby are both doing great. O'Connell slept at the hospital that night, returned...
Broncos Still Likely to Trade Jeudy or Hamler in 2023
While the Denver Broncos made two trades ahead of the NFL trade deadline — dealing away rush linebacker Bradley Chubb and acquiring pass rusher Jacob Martin from the New York Jets — the team stood pat at wide receiver. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler's names were floated out of the rumor mill in the weeks leading up to the deadline.
Anthony Richardson Proving in First Half Why He’s A Top QB in 2023 NFL Draft
The Florida Gators head to Kyle Stadium this weekend to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, and in the first half, quarterback Anthony Richardson is showing why he's arguably the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Aggies lead the Gators 24-20 at halftime. There were a lot of...
What To Watch For In Week 10 Of The 2022 College Football Season
The last month of the regular season is upon us, and it features four matchups with conference title and College Football Playoff implications. That includes top-10 matchups in the SEC East and West, which will give the winners an inside track to a divisional crown and spot in the conference championship game.
Broncos GM Dishes on When OLBs Gregory, Browning Will Return
A big reason Denver Broncos GM George Paton felt comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb, outside of the first-round pick the Miami Dolphins coughed up in exchange, is the depth the team still has at outside linebacker. The only fly in the ointment? The top half of that remaining depth chart...
Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers
The Detroit Lions' offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice...
How to Watch Lions vs. Packers: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions will look to secure their second victory of the 2022 season against the Green Bay Packers. After five consecutive losses, it would be natural for many on the Lions roster to start feeling demoralized, as the 2022 season has not gone the way anybody envisioned. Prior to...
‘Gentle Giant’ Dave Butz, Washington Legend, Dead at 72: NFL Tracker
NOV 4 DAVE BUTZ PASSES Legendary Washington player Dave Butz has passed away at the age of 72. Butz played for the Washington franchise for 14 years, with a trio of Super Bowl appearances. One of the largest NFL players of his era at 6-8, 300, he missed four games in his entire 16-year career and was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.
Dolphins Elevate O-Lineman for Chicago Game
The Miami Dolphins made their weekly practice squad elevation Saturday, and for the sixth time in nine games it involved an offensive lineman. Tackle Kion Smith got the elevation for the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the second time he's been elevated this season. It also happened for the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Advocates For Auburn to Hire Deion Sanders as Head Coach
Since the firing of Bryan Harsin as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s name has been circulated as a possible replacement. At the SEC coaches’ teleconference on Wednesday, however, Kiffin advocated for a different name to take the job on The Plains. He spoke of fellow Magnolia State coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers.
NFL.com Predicts Colts vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) travel to Foxboro, Mass. on Sunday to take on the New England Patriots (4-4). The game has AFC Playoff implications as both teams are just on the outside looking in, knowing a winning record may be all it takes to get in the dance at the end of the season.
