Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Why L.A. May Be Better Than Its Record
The Lakers started off the new season 0-5 and sent the whole basketball world into a frenzy. The team was being dubbed as a bottom five team and believed they had zero chance of even making a play-in spot, but with Russell Westbrook moving to the bench and providing a spark for the second unit the team has now won two games in a row.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Adam Silver’s Thoughts On Adding A Las Vegas Team, As Requested By Prospective Owner LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA forward LeBron James may not be showing many signs of slowing down on offense, aside from more frequent appearances on the team's IR, but he certainly seems to have his sights set on the next stage of his life in the NBA. Last month, the 18-time...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third time this season despite...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99
Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds, controlling the paint as Memphis built a big lead in the first half and continued to extend it after halftime. Brooks was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and is 17 of 29 from outside the arc over the past five games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We want Westbrook!’ chants aren’t enough to lift Lakers past disciplined Jazz
LOS ANGELES — Nearly 6,000 miles from the Crypto.com Arena in Limoges, France, a 7-foot-4 basketball prospect pushed the ball between his skyscraper legs before taking a one-footed three-point shot that swished through the rim, evoking some ungodly mix of Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki. This, everyone assumed, is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Depleted Warriors lose 114-105 to Pelicans, are 0-6 on road
The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sidelined. Ingram scored 26 points in his return from a four-game absence because of a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Minus Irving and Simmons, Nets crush Wizards in 42-point blowout
It’s like a water weight on the Nets’ shoulders magically evaporated overnight. It was a homecoming party for superstar forward Kevin Durant, who continued his march up the NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s list with yet another night to remember: In his hometown of Washington, D.C., Durant claimed Wizards’ C Daniel Gafford’s ankles with a crossover flurry that sent Gafford into a full split.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had a chance to with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers News: Star Reliever Barely Qualifies for Big Raise
Coming into 2022, Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips had been a journeyman who spent four seasons back and forth between the minors and the majors, compiling just one year and 136 days of service time (notated as 1.136) in those four years. In 2022, Phillips became L.A.'s best and most indispensable...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pascal Siakam Exits With Groin Injury, Unable to Return for Raptors
Pascal Siakam took an awkward fall on a wet spot, slipping, and straining his groin in the second half of Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward had scored 18 points including 17 in the first half before exiting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bradley Beal Left Amazed by 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey
Many NBA teams questioned how well Tyrese Maxey’s game could translate to the NBA. As a 19-year-old with one season under his belt at the University of Kentucky, Maxey went from a projected lottery pick to getting selected in the 20s during the 2020 NBA Draft. Daryl Morey and...
Comments / 0