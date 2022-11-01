ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football’s 24-3 Loss to Iowa

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football's chances at a Big Ten championship appearance took a hit on Saturday, falling to 5-4 on the season and 3-3 in Big Ten play with a 24-3 loss to Iowa at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 20 out of 43 passing...
Photo Gallery: Iowa Lights Up Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Iowa improved to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten with a 24-3 victory against Purdue Saturday here at Ross-Ade Stadium. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Purdue faces Iowa in battle to stay relevant in Big Ten West

Iowa (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Purdue (5-3, 3-2), Saturday, noon EDT (FS1) Line: Purdue by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Purdue is a game behind West Division-leading Illinois and needs a win to keep pace or move into a tie for first place. The Hawkeyes are in a pack of four teams with three conference losses and trying to stay relevant in the division race. If Purdue can beat the Hawkeyes for the fifth time in six games, it would set up a crucial contest next week in Champaign, Illinois, with the winner holding the inside track to the conference championship game.
