Iowa (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Purdue (5-3, 3-2), Saturday, noon EDT (FS1) Line: Purdue by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Purdue is a game behind West Division-leading Illinois and needs a win to keep pace or move into a tie for first place. The Hawkeyes are in a pack of four teams with three conference losses and trying to stay relevant in the division race. If Purdue can beat the Hawkeyes for the fifth time in six games, it would set up a crucial contest next week in Champaign, Illinois, with the winner holding the inside track to the conference championship game.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO