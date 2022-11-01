'Disenchanted' trailer: Amy Adams stars in fairy tale with 'wicked twist'

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Disney + is giving a glimpse of the new film Disenchanted .

Amy Adams reprises Giselle in the new film "Disenchanted." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

The streaming service shared a trailer for the musical fantasy film Tuesday featuring Amy Adams , Patrick Dempsey , James Marsden , Idina Menzel and Maya Rudolph .

Disenchanted is a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted , also starring Adams and Dempsey. The pair reprise their roles as Giselle (Adams), a woman from the fairytale kingdom of Andalasia, and Robert (Dempsey), a New York attorney and single father.

The new film sees Giselle and Robert married and living with Robert's daughter, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino), in the suburb of Monroeville. When Gisele uses a magic wand to wish for a fairytale life, the spell backfires and she starts to become a wicked villain.

Discover a fairy tale with a wicked twist. #Disenchanted , an Original movie, starts streaming November 18 on #DisneyPlus . pic.twitter.com/6hKm2x0RAU — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 1, 2022

Disney+ previously released a teaser photo for the film featuring Adams and Rudolph.

Disenchanted is written and directed by Adam Shankman . The cast also includes Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and Oscar Nunez.

In addition, Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz return as songwriters, with Menken to compose to score.

Disenchanted starts streaming Nov. 18 on Disney+.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com