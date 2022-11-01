Library of Congress receives $10 million gift for exhibits

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Kislak Family Foundation is donating $10 million to help the Library of Congress display historical items in upcoming exhibits.

An artists rendition shows a planned exhibit at the Library of Congress. The Kislak Family Foundation has donated $10 million to help facilitate new exhibits. Photo Courtesy of Library of Congress.

The planned exhibits include the "Voices of Early Americans: The Jay I. Kislak Collection," which will feature the foundation's collection of early American artifacts.

South Florida banker Jay I. Kislak, who died in 2018, was a prolific collector of American historical artifacts who donated over 3000 items to Library of Congress in 2004.

The collection will feature rare historical items telling the story of America's multicultural past.

"A central theme will examine how the Americas we know today grew out of a polyphony of voices - a mixing of Indigenous, African and European cultures," said exhibition curator John Hessler in a statement provided by the Library of Congress.

"Voices of Early Americans: The Jay I. Kislak Collection" is scheduled to open in 2024.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com