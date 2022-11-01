BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash

Nash is fired as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after the team started the season with an underachieving 2-5 record

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Steve Nash has been fired from the Brooklyn Nets . The decision between Nash and the Nets front office was mutual after the team started the season with a horrible 2-5 record. The record itself wouldn't be such a problem, but the lack of a system and clear structure within the team was evident from when the season started. Nash became the Nets' head coach in 2020 and, ever since then, hasn't shown he can lead a team of that caliber to the promised land.

Nash was never able to build a system with the Nets

The Nets are currently 12th in the eastern conference despite having the ambitions to finally compete for the championship after assembling a pretty solid roster at the start of the season. For everyone that has been following the Nets ever since Nash took the position of the head coach knows he was never fully able to assert himself as someone with authority, and this information is not really something that is so shocking but a more logical turn of events that was about to happen sooner or later.

It will be interesting to see how the team reacts to Nash's departure since it will be Jacque Vaughn, the current assistant coach will take over Nash's duty until they find a new replacement. There are a few good candidates that can be potentially brought, and luckily, the season has only started, so the Nets have more than enough time to figure things out and make a serious push for the playoffs this year.

Nash released a statement

After it was announced Nash was fired from the Nets, he posted a farewell statement saying he was grateful for this opportunity in the first place. He and his family are positive the Nets will turn the season around and make it to the playoffs, which was the team's initial goal when the season started.