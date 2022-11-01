ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member

An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

WSP investigating shooting on SR 167 in Kent

Officials with the Washington State Patrol are seeking information about a shooting that happened on State Route 167 in Kent on Tuesday. According to the WSP, someone called 911 reporting that their vehicle had been shot at. The man said he was traveling southbound on SR 167 near South 212th...
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
CHEHALIS, WA
q13fox.com

Multiple crashes forced closure of I-90 near North Bend overnight

NORTH BEND, Wash. - Several car crashes forced the closure of I-90 near North Bend late Thursday, but it has since reopened. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it had to close eastbound lanes after several car crashes. Just a half hour later they announced both directions of the freeway are closed.
NORTH BEND, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Seattle. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the wreck. Authorities stated that the pedestrian accident occurred on the northbound lanes of SR 509, just south of the First Avenue Bridge. Authorities...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Car drives off overpass on I-5, closing road for hours

Northbound I-5 has reopened after an extended closure as traffic starts to move again. After a crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Northgate around 12:53 a.m. Thursday morning, there are backups causing big delays for morning commuters. Around 1:05 a.m. the Washington Department of Transportation tweeted that the collision was...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Missing Mason County Woman Found Dead, Sheriff's Office Says

A Mason County woman who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Mason County Sheriff's Office announced on social media. The woman was Jenna Marie Kelly Allred, 52. According to the Sheriff's Office, Allred was reported missing after she texted her boyfriend that she was going for...
MASON COUNTY, WA

