Davis County, UT

Final U.S. 89 Antelope Drive interchange now complete in Davis County

By Scott McKane
 3 days ago
A new Antelope Drive interchange is now open on U.S Highway 89, connecting Layton with the East bench and easing traffic flow.

This is the fourth and final interchange that was built as part of UDOT's U.S. 89 reconstruction in Davis County, beginning with initial environmental impact studies that started in the 1990s.

Neighborhoods on either side of the highway will now find it easier to enter, exit, or cross the highway.

“It’s a brand new facility, it’s going to be safer, absolutely. And it’s going to accommodate what we refer to as all users, (such as) bicyclists and pedestrians. We have three new pedestrian underpasses under 89," said UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras.

He also said this new exchange will help bring the community together, instead of dividing it along the highway.

New interchanges on U.S. 89 at 400 North in Fruit Heights and at Oak Hills Drive and Gordon Avenue in Layton still have final paying, signage, sidewalk and driveway installations to be completed approximately one year from now.

