Golden Road! Lewisboro Garden Club to plant 3000 daffodils on Saturday!
On Saturday, November 5, from 8 am until 1 pm, the Lewisboro Garden Club will be planting 3000 daffodils as part of their Golden Roads program. They will be planting on either side of the exit road between the townhouse and the Library so the exit road will be closed off.
Westport Town-wide Curbside Leaf Collection Begins Nov. 7 and Extended Hours at Brush Facility
The Department of Public Works will begin curbside leaf collection on Monday, November 7. All leaves must be placed in biodegradable paper bags safely near the curb of a Town street by December 5 to guarantee pick-up. Residents living on private streets must place their leaves behind the curb of an intersecting Town roadway. Leaves placed in plastic bags will not be picked up as the composting process cannot handle plastic.
Absentee Ballot Information for Norwalk Voters!
Attention Norwalk voters! Are you unable to make it to the polls and vote in person on November 8th? Complete and submit a request form to receive an absentee ballot by mail through the Town Clerk’s Office. In addition to the Town Clerk’s regular business hours, Monday- Friday 8:30...
Wilton Farmers' Market thanks community for 22 weeks of farm-fresh greatness on the Town Green
On Wednesday, Oct. 26th we wrapped up the first season of the Wilton Farmers' Market at our new location on the Town Green. Our 22-week season was full of memories, first-time shoppers, new vendors, and plenty of laughs during the long afternoons at our outdoor market. I met so many new people, learned so much about the fresh produce that our farmers offer weekly at their stand, enjoyed the selection of deliciously prepared foods, and witnessed the passion and care that's required to create the variety of products that local artisans offer.
Ridgefield CERT Winter Weather Prep Check List
Falling temperatures and winter weather can bring snowy, icy conditions, nor’easters, blizzards, strong winds, and the potential for power outages. The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) recommends implementing a home inspection checklist to do a home now in preparation for the winter weather season. (Always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations on all equipment.)
Brookfield Gingerbread House Contest
The Brookfield Arts Commission is once again hosting a Gingerbread House Contest. Here’s your chance to create an edible masterpiece for all of Brookfield to see!. Gingerbread Houses should be dropped off at Town Hall on Monday, December 5, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. For required registration form...
Westchester County Bee-Line Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive a Success in 2022
More than 5,600 Pounds of Food Donated for People in Need this Holiday Season. Westchester County’s Bee-Line Stuff-a-Bus Food Drive was a tremendous success for 2022, yielding 5,656 pounds of food for our neighbors in need. The food drive is sponsored by Bee-Line’s SMART Commute Program, in partnership with Feeding Westchester and Stop & Shop, and the equivalent of 4,713 meals were donated to Westchester County families.
Redding Home for Sale: 30 Mark Twain Lane - NEW PRICE!
"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
New Milford Scarecrow Contest Winners Announced
The votes are in! New Milford Parks & Recreation announced the winners for this year's scarecrow contest!. * Most Original winner is Jennifer Tomascak with a stranger things themed scarecrow. * New Milford Proud winner is Becky Passero with a Sarah Noble-themed scarecrow. * People's Choice winner is Girl Scout...
Westport Police to Hold Thanksgiving Holiday Food Drive to Benefit Homes with Hope’s Gillespie Center & Westport Human Services
The Westport Police Department and Stop & Shop supermarket will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Holiday” Food Drive. All donations will directly support Homes with Hope’s Food Pantry located at the Gillespie Center, Westport, CT, and Westport Human Services’ Food Pantry. Westport Human Services collaborates with Homes...
Luke Boylan launches GivingArt and supports Rides for Ridgefield
Purchase a beautiful Ridgefield poster and help support Rides for Ridgefield!. Luke Boylan, founder of GivingArt has an online platform offering Ridgefield-themed posters designed by local artist Paul Siegel. With every purchase, Luke will donate 30% of the proceeds to Rides for Ridgefield!. Check out the GivingArt collection here. Learn...
How YOU can put the "Kind" in World Kindess Week at Lewisboro Library
World Kindness Week is November 7 – November 13. During this week, groups and individuals are encouraged to go out of their way to be kind to others, whether it be at home, work, school, or just out in public. The Library will have several opportunities that week to help community members show their kindness.
Art/Place Gallery to Host All-Member Holiday-Themed Show, Nov. 8 - Jan. 7
Fairfield, CT - Art/Place Gallery invites the public to a reception for “Art for the Holidays”, the show of wall creations by all members on Sunday, December 4 at 2 to 5 pm. The artists will be on hand to discuss their work. The show can be seen from November 8 to January 7 from 12-5 every day at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 203- 374-9720 or 646- 258-6912.
Jesse Lee Day School heads to Ballard Greenhouse for festive fall planting thanks to Ridgefield Garden Club
Ridgefield Garden Club recently hosted pre-K students from Jesse Lee Day School at Ballard Greenhouse to plant floral arrangements in small pumpkins to bring home for their families. Ridgefield Garden Club has been working with young children since the 1920’s when the club ran the first-ever preschool in a public...
Gift of Adoption Fund CT Chapter Building a Larger Presence in Fairfield County
Fairfield County, CT – One year ago, Sullivan joined his permanent family in Fairfield with the help of a Gift of Adoption grant. Christine and Ashby, and their 7-year-old son, Sawyer, knew they wanted to expand their family and have all the resources to share their lives and home with a 4th family member. The biggest hurdle for the mental health professional and small business owner was the upfront adoption fees. Ashby works for a nonprofit and Christine’s business was adversely affected by Covid. The $4,500 Gift of Adoption grant provided the final funds needed for the family to bring Sullivan home from Los Angeles shortly after his birth.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Spinpin Creative
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Spinpin Creative!
Federal, State, Local and Community Leaders Celebrate the Norwalk's Business Development Center
Today, November 3, 2022, federal, state, local and community leaders joined Mayor Rilling to celebrate the grand opening of the City of Norwalk's Business Development Center on 3 Belden Avenue. This week also marks the third anniversary of the launch of the City's Small Business and Main Street (SBMS) program....
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: KHYAL + KARL
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT KHYAL +...
New Bridgeport Community Center Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Reestablish Lives
Bridgeport, CT - HomeBridge Ventures, a new, Bridgeport-based nonprofit, is providing a new resource to help formerly incarcerated individuals reestablish their lives. HomeBridge will unveil its new reentry community center on November 16 as part of its mission to break the cycle of recidivism. The center, located in downtown Bridgeport...
Norwalk names City's first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Offier
Norwalk Mayor Rilling announced that LaToya Fernandez joined Norwalk as the City's first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer. "As a City, we are always striving to improve and fulfill our vision of becoming a more inclusive and equitable community," said Mayor Rilling. "Today, I am proud to have taken another step forward in this work by welcoming LaToya Fernandez, the City's first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.
