Las Vegas, NV

Former President Obama to appear at early voting rally for Nevada Democrats in Las Vegas

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Barack Obama will make an appearance in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening for an early vote rally.

He will be joined by Governor Steve Sisolak and Catherine Cortez Masto, among other Nevada Democrats, as well as activist Dolores Huerta. The event will also feature a performance from singer John Legend.

A spokesperson for the Republic National Committee said in a statement:

“You know Democrats are desperate when they bring out former President Obama to campaign for them this late in the game. Silver State Democrats know that they’re about to be out of a job and his presence makes it clear that they are running scared in the final days of their doomed campaigns.”

Doors will open for the rally at 4:45 p.m. and the pre-program will begin around 6:45 p.m., according to the release. The event will be held at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas.

People interested in attending the event can RSVP for the event at this link.

Comments / 31

ReelPatriot
3d ago

The man who fined Americans fir not having heath insurance but gave it to illegals for free ..Greatest fraud in history

Reply
3
Dave Earleywine
4d ago

Let us know when it’s someone who loves America.

Reply(2)
18
ReelPatriot
3d ago

Over 1000 republicans were elected during Obama’s 8 years of failure .. In fact Obama did more to get republicans elected than anyone in history

Reply
2
 

KTNV 13 Action News

