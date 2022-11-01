(AUDIO): MoDOT project director Brandi Baldwin discusses I-70 and 63 interchange on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Read full article on original website
KOMU
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has...
939theeagle.com
Flyovers are key component in MoDOT’s preferred plan for I-70/63 Columbia interchange
State transportation officials have unveiled their preferred alternative for Columbia’s heavily-congested I-70 and Highway 63 interchange. The proposed plan is called a SPUI, which is a single point urban interchange. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project director Brandi Baldwin says the preferred alternative includes two key flyovers. “One takes...
kwos.com
90-year-old bridge in mid-Missouri closed for urgent repairs
Residents and farmers in and near mid-Missouri’s Fayette may need to find an alternate route to work this (Thursday) morning. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has closed the Highway 240 bridge over Salt Creek, saying urgent repairs are underway. MoDOT crews doing routine maintenance on the 90-year-old bridge...
Columbia Missourian
Changes made to westbound Broadway lanes
Youth Reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sadhnh@umsystem.edu or, in the newsroom at 882-5700. Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College. The city said alterations were made to better facilitate traffic movement and assist with congestion.
939theeagle.com
Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday
The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
MoDOT to hold meeting Wednesday about proposed changes to I-70/Highway 63 interchange
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) MoDOT will meet with people Wednesday to talk about expected improvements to parts of Interstate 70 in Boone County. Officials are scheduled to share the results of a study for an 18-mile stretch of the interstate between just east of Route BB to just east of Route Z. The recommendations include proposed The post MoDOT to hold meeting Wednesday about proposed changes to I-70/Highway 63 interchange appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Semi wreck northwest of Jefferson City shuts down 2 1/2-mile stretch of Highway 179
SECOND UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. just south of Modesto Drive. The patrol says Kawa Khudhur, 25, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was driving a semi when he traveled off the right side of the road. Khudhur then returned to the road but its towed unit overturned in the ditch, causing the semi to overturn and slide off the road. Khudhur sustained moderate injuries.
Columbia Water and Light announces lane closure on Forum Boulevard near Nifong for water line maintenance
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Update: The Columbia Water and Light Department reports crews were able to finish the work Thursday night. Original story: The City of Columbia Water and Light Department announced in a press release that it is immediately closing a portion of southbound Forum Boulevard to perform a water main replacement. The turn lane The post Columbia Water and Light announces lane closure on Forum Boulevard near Nifong for water line maintenance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Semi crash closes Hwy 179
A Nebraska trucker is hurt in a crash on Highway – 179 north of Jefferson City. 25 – year old Kawa Khudhur of Lincoln ran off the highway around 10 – Thursday morning. The accident closed the road for about an hour and a half.
939theeagle.com
EquipmentShare expansion is one of the largest expansions in Columbia history
Missouri Governor Mike Parson praises EquipmentShare’s decision to build its $100-million new headquarters in Columbia, describing it as great news for the entire state. Governor Parson (R) joined company executives, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill and area business leaders for Thursday’s announcement. “It...
Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city. Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s EquipmentShare continues major growth; Missouri’s governor to speak at jobs announcement
Missouri’s governor will be in Columbia this morning to help announce new details of fast-growing EquipmentShare’s $100-million expansion. Governor Mike Parson will be speaking at the 10 am announcement at company headquarters on Bull Run, near I-70’s Lake of the Woods exit. He’ll be joined on the podium by EquipmentShare executives, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill.
abc17news.com
Police close part of Clark Lane in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed part of a major artery in east Columbia. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." No other details were given. Check back for updates to...
939theeagle.com
MSHSAA cross country state championships bringing several thousand people to Columbia
More than 2,000 high school cross country athletes from across Missouri are in Columbia today and Saturday for the MSHAA cross country state championships at the state-of-the-art Gans Creek recreation area, near Highway 63. Columbia Parks and Recreation acting director Gabe Huffington says more than 340 high schools are represented,...
JCFD’s investigation reveals Monday fire was electrical
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man is still working to rebuild his home after an electrical fire caused extensive damage Monday. Jefferson City firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street on Monday morning. The department's investigation revealed "the more probable cause of the fire was The post JCFD’s investigation reveals Monday fire was electrical appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After several shots fired incidents were reported the past few weeks, Columbia police and residents are concerned about the gun violence in the community. Residents have told ABC 17 News they are tired of all the gun violence, and a police official said after a Wednesday shooting in broad daylight people should The post Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
Timeline on hold for demolition, reconstruction of collapsed bridge near Kearney as investigation continues
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A solid wooden cross stands near the scene of a deadly bridge collapse near Kearney last week. The cross bears the name of U.S. Marine Cpl. Connor Ernst, a 22-year-old construction worker from California, Missouri, who died after the collapse. Falling metal, wood, and concrete...
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
kwos.com
Swift Foods expected to open in Columbia early next year
Boone County commissioners have finalized an incentive plan for Swift Food’s $200-million project in Columbia. Our news partner KMIZ reports the Boone County commission has signed off on the incentive package. Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood emphasized the project during this year’s State of the City address. Mr. Seewood...
KOMU
Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
