(AUDIO): MoDOT project director Brandi Baldwin discusses I-70 and 63 interchange on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city. Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO