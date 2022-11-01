ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

(AUDIO): MoDOT project director Brandi Baldwin discusses I-70 and 63 interchange on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

By Brian Hauswirth
939theeagle.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
939theeagle.com

Flyovers are key component in MoDOT’s preferred plan for I-70/63 Columbia interchange

State transportation officials have unveiled their preferred alternative for Columbia’s heavily-congested I-70 and Highway 63 interchange. The proposed plan is called a SPUI, which is a single point urban interchange. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project director Brandi Baldwin says the preferred alternative includes two key flyovers. “One takes...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

90-year-old bridge in mid-Missouri closed for urgent repairs

Residents and farmers in and near mid-Missouri’s Fayette may need to find an alternate route to work this (Thursday) morning. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has closed the Highway 240 bridge over Salt Creek, saying urgent repairs are underway. MoDOT crews doing routine maintenance on the 90-year-old bridge...
FAYETTE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Changes made to westbound Broadway lanes

Youth Reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sadhnh@umsystem.edu or, in the newsroom at 882-5700. Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College. The city said alterations were made to better facilitate traffic movement and assist with congestion.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT to hold meeting Wednesday about proposed changes to I-70/Highway 63 interchange

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) MoDOT will meet with people Wednesday to talk about expected improvements to parts of Interstate 70 in Boone County. Officials are scheduled to share the results of a study for an 18-mile stretch of the interstate between just east of Route BB to just east of Route Z. The recommendations include proposed The post MoDOT to hold meeting Wednesday about proposed changes to I-70/Highway 63 interchange appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Semi wreck northwest of Jefferson City shuts down 2 1/2-mile stretch of Highway 179

SECOND UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. just south of Modesto Drive. The patrol says Kawa Khudhur, 25, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was driving a semi when he traveled off the right side of the road. Khudhur then returned to the road but its towed unit overturned in the ditch, causing the semi to overturn and slide off the road. Khudhur sustained moderate injuries.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Water and Light announces lane closure on Forum Boulevard near Nifong for water line maintenance

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Update: The Columbia Water and Light Department reports crews were able to finish the work Thursday night. Original story: The City of Columbia Water and Light Department announced in a press release that it is immediately closing a portion of southbound Forum Boulevard to perform a water main replacement.  The turn lane The post Columbia Water and Light announces lane closure on Forum Boulevard near Nifong for water line maintenance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Semi crash closes Hwy 179

A Nebraska trucker is hurt in a crash on Highway – 179 north of Jefferson City. 25 – year old Kawa Khudhur of Lincoln ran off the highway around 10 – Thursday morning. The accident closed the road for about an hour and a half.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

EquipmentShare expansion is one of the largest expansions in Columbia history

Missouri Governor Mike Parson praises EquipmentShare’s decision to build its $100-million new headquarters in Columbia, describing it as great news for the entire state. Governor Parson (R) joined company executives, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill and area business leaders for Thursday’s announcement. “It...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city.  Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s EquipmentShare continues major growth; Missouri’s governor to speak at jobs announcement

Missouri’s governor will be in Columbia this morning to help announce new details of fast-growing EquipmentShare’s $100-million expansion. Governor Mike Parson will be speaking at the 10 am announcement at company headquarters on Bull Run, near I-70’s Lake of the Woods exit. He’ll be joined on the podium by EquipmentShare executives, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Police close part of Clark Lane in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed part of a major artery in east Columbia. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." No other details were given. Check back for updates to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

JCFD’s investigation reveals Monday fire was electrical

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man is still working to rebuild his home after an electrical fire caused extensive damage Monday. Jefferson City firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street on Monday morning. The department's investigation revealed "the more probable cause of the fire was The post JCFD’s investigation reveals Monday fire was electrical appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After several shots fired incidents were reported the past few weeks, Columbia police and residents are concerned about the gun violence in the community. Residents have told ABC 17 News they are tired of all the gun violence, and a police official said after a Wednesday shooting in broad daylight people should The post Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Swift Foods expected to open in Columbia early next year

Boone County commissioners have finalized an incentive plan for Swift Food’s $200-million project in Columbia. Our news partner KMIZ reports the Boone County commission has signed off on the incentive package. Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood emphasized the project during this year’s State of the City address. Mr. Seewood...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt

Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy