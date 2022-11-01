Who starts at quarterback Saturday for Nebraska will be a game-time decision, interim head coach Mickey Joseph said after Thursday's practice. No. 1 quarterback Casey Thompson is "trying to convince me that he's going to play," Joseph said. "But you know my rule as far as injuries. He's got to tell me that he's ready to go, but then I got to have enough sense to say you're ready or you're not. ... Right now, Casey is telling me he's ready to go."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO