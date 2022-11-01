Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
247Sports
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck details respect for Nebraska ahead of matchup with Huskers
Minnesota and Nebraska square off in an interesting matchup within the Big Ten West. Both teams need a win to keep the slim division title hopes alive and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck knows the challenge of going out to Lincoln. If there’s one guy he respects, it is interim head coach Mickey Joseph and what he’s done with the program during his time taking over for Scott Frost. He detailed that respect when talking about the Husker offensive attack.
klkntv.com
Mickey Joseph says injured Husker QB Casey Thompson will be ‘game-time decision’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s starting quarterback for its game against Minnesota is still unknown. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Thursday that Casey Thompson, who was injured during the Illinois game, would be a “game-time decision.”. Nebraska’s other options, Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers, both played...
footballscoop.com
Update on Nebraska's coaching search
After parting with Scott Frost less than a month into the 2022 season and quickly retaining the services of Collegiate Sports Associates to assist in its quest to replace Frost atop the University of Nebraska football program, the Cornhuskers are continuing to conduct an expansive quest to find the right candidate to lead Nebraska into the future.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Baseball: Huskers land fireballing in-state prospect
The Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team might be third in line when it comes to fans’ attention these days, but there’s good news for that team incoming these days anyway. Perhaps the better part about this news is that it’s a statement about the program’s future. That’s...
Yardbarker
Quarterback Decision Going Down to the Wire for Nebraska
Who starts at quarterback Saturday for Nebraska will be a game-time decision, interim head coach Mickey Joseph said after Thursday's practice. No. 1 quarterback Casey Thompson is "trying to convince me that he's going to play," Joseph said. "But you know my rule as far as injuries. He's got to tell me that he's ready to go, but then I got to have enough sense to say you're ready or you're not. ... Right now, Casey is telling me he's ready to go."
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska
Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
Kearney Hub
A bleak look at the Huskers' recent struggles when a backup starts at QB
Mickey Joseph isn’t ruling out the chance that Casey Thompson plays against Minnesota — and rightly so. Nebraska’s interim head coach said Thursday that Thompson will be a game-time decision on Saturday after taking limited reps in practice this week. “He’s trying to convince me that he’s...
Daily Nebraskan
A look at the Nebraska women’s basketball 2022-2023 roster
Nebraska women’s basketball tips off its season in just a matter of days on Nov. 7 at home against Omaha. The Huskers enter the season with great expectations, ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top-25. The Huskers put together a strong campaign last year, finishing 24-9 and reaching...
Corn Nation
How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
Kearney Hub
Husker Hot Topic: Should Nebraska start Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a topical question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a subject heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on Friday.
Kearney Hub
From the fire to the bench and back, Ernest Hausmann earning respect from Nebraska's coaches
LINCOLN — Ernest Hausmann didn’t need a depth chart to figure it out. Dwindling repetitions in practice told the freshman Nebraska inside linebacker all he needed to know. After averaging nearly 40 snaps per game during the first month of the season, Hausmann was headed to the bench for the restart of Big Ten play. Speculation percolated that the Columbus graduate might even redshirt, since he’d only appeared in four games before Nebraska’s first bye week.
247Sports
New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be
OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
CBS Sports
Nebraska vs. Minnesota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at noon ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Minnesota has a defense that allows only 14.38 points per game, so Nebraska's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Nebraska fans are mocking Gophers coach PJ Fleck again
P.J. Fleck is the kind of guy who...
Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska Hosts Indiana Tonight
The Huskers look to remain at the top of the Big Ten standings
Kearney Hub
Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked
LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin wrestling signals support of Kyle Burwick’s transfer to Nebraska but Burwick, Nebraska claim otherwise
Last June, Badger wrestler and redshirt sophomore Kyle Burwick announced he would be entering the transfer portal to leave the Wisconsin program. Earlier in May, Wisconsin signed Taylor LaMont, a sixth-year senior and former All-American who was expected to start at Burwick’s weight class. However, unbeknownst to Burwick, his...
Corn Nation
Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home
#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
klkntv.com
‘It reflects Nebraska’: University sings praises of new Husker football facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s $155 million athletic facility is getting closer to completion. The university shared a video showing new renderings of the facility in a Twitter post on Thursday. John Ingram, the associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, praised the facility...
landgrantholyland.com
Visiting Locker Room: Previewing Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball with Corn Nation
The Ohio State Buckeyes weren’t the only team on the red color scale last year to surprise the Big Ten. Although they never achieved top-25 status, the Nebraska Cornhuskers began their 2021-22 campaign winning their first 12 games. Now, they return to conference play with a strong pair in Jaz Shelley and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Alex Markowski.
Comments / 2