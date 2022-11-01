Read full article on original website
WMBF
The Fashion. Art. Bags. event is happening tonight in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - FASHION. ART. BAGS is a fabulous fall evening at the beautiful Dunes Golf and Beach Club featuring a fashion show and auction with a designer handbag giveaway. It raised money for the Art Museum of Myrtle Beach. Pink and Red Shows us some of their...
myhorrynews.com
Dickens Christmas Show returns to Convention Center for 41st year
The Dickens Christmas Show returns Nov. 10-13 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for the 41st year. Hundreds of vendors will sell their wares, entertainers will walk the floor in period costume, and everything from Punch & Judy shows to the much-loved teas and the Festival of Trees will be part of the fun.
Coastal Observer
Stolen bird prints back on display at Hobcaw
Seven rare prints of bird paintings by John James Audubon are back on the wall at Hobcaw Barony for the first time since they were stolen in 2003. “It’s nice to see them,” said Richard Camlin, director of education for the Belle W. Baruch Foundation. “We’re happy to have them back.”
wpde.com
Here's why the Myrtle Beach oceanfront is welcoming hundreds of horses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horses are arriving in Myrtle Beach for the 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride. The group meets at Lakewood Camping Resort. The campaign raises awareness about cardiovascular disease. That disease affects one out of every three Americans. More than 1,000 horses and trail riders...
myhorrynews.com
Winter Wonderland returns to Myrtle Beach Nov. 17
After drawing more than 20,000 people during its inaugural season, Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland returns this month with an even grander presence for its second year. From Nov. 17 through Dec. 23, the festival will take place along the boardwalk, allowing guests to enjoy the holiday season with the ocean in the background.
myhorrynews.com
NMB Light Show opens Nov. 21
North Myrtle Beach’s Great Christmas Light Show is now a tradition for many families. The drive-through light show will be open at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex at 150 Citizens Circle in North Myrtle Beach from Nov. 21 through Dec. 30 (the show is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.
wpde.com
I Love Seafood Fest: Enjoy all-you-can-eat seafood in Myrtle Beach this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you love seafood, you'll love a festival this weekend in Myrtle Beach. The I Love Seafood Fest will feature oysters, a Low Country boil and crab boil, vendors, live music and cooking demonstrations. Presenters include The Cooking Channel's 'Chef Swap at the Beach'...
wpde.com
Hundreds of horses arriving in Myrtle Beach for 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horses are arriving in Myrtle Beach for the 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride. The group meets at Lakewood Camping Resort. The campaign raises awareness about cardiovascular disease. That disease affects one out of every three Americans. More than 1,000 horses and trail riders...
WMBF
It’s time for the 41st Annual American Heart Association Beach Ride
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 41st Annual AHA Beach Ride is November 2nd-6th at the Lakewood Camping Resort!. Last year, they raised over $500,0000, setting a new Beach Ride record!. This year, they’re ready to kick up their hooves in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Together they’re...
wpde.com
Grand Strand Humane Society temporarily closes location due to sick volunteers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — At this time of year, you probably know someone with the flu, RSV or COVID-19 and that means many people are missing work. That’s the case for the Grand Strand Humane Society which had to close one of its locations Friday because they simply didn't have enough people.
myrtlebeach.com
Myrtle Beach Christmas Lights and Holiday Events for 2022
Christmas lights, tree lightings and parades welcome the holiday season into the Myrtle Beach area!. Gather up the family and head out to some fun and festive events this Christmas season! We will continue to update this list. If you would like you event included, please email [email protected]. Here...
WMBF
Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community of Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, organizations across Horry County are paying it forward, with a fresh coat of paint. The Disabled American Veterans Center of Myrtle Beach had a service project to beautify their building. From sweat and hard work to strong emotions, one group...
myhorrynews.com
New Barefoot townhome community coming to North Myrtle Beach
A low-maintenance, close-knit townhome community is coming to the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach. Priced in the mid $400,000s, the 2,100-square-foot three-story homes are made to fit more than a few people across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to a release from the developer, Plute Homes.
wpde.com
Hundreds walk to slow Alzheimer's disease in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Over 500 people took part in the “Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's”. The Grand Park at the Market Common was covered in purple. As people held different colored flowers representing their connection to the disease. All the donations went toward research and...
wpde.com
'It was just a mess:' 1 of Myrtle Beach's oldest cemeteries gets much needed facelift
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Nestled underneath large oak trees between the Convention Center and health department on 21st Ave N, you can find the Oak Street Cemetery. “The original African-American neighborhood began on Oak Street just a few feet up," explained Cookie Goings, Director of Neighborhood Services with the City of Myrtle Beach.
WMBF
Waccamaw Market Cooperative Holiday Markets are underway in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Market Cooperative is a nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating and managing community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties. The Holiday Markets are running now until December 20th. You can visit the Surfside Beach Market on Tuesdays at the Corner of...
wpde.com
Horry Co. restaurant thanks community with free Thanksgiving plate
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County restaurant wants to thank the community for supporting them through their first year...by giving them a special Thanksgiving dinner. This Thanksgiving, 'The Reckless Rooster' in Longs is giving a free Thanksgiving plate from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. They say it will...
wpde.com
Brooks & Dunn to headline 8th annual CCMF in 2023; Other artists announced
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third headliner announcement for Carolina Country Music Fest 2023 is here!. Grammy Award-winning duo, Brooks & Dunn will join Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert for the eighth annual event. Songs like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Believe” have propelled Brooks & Dunn...
Wild Water & Wheels water park in Surfside Beach to close down
