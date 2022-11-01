ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

myhorrynews.com

Dickens Christmas Show returns to Convention Center for 41st year

The Dickens Christmas Show returns Nov. 10-13 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for the 41st year. Hundreds of vendors will sell their wares, entertainers will walk the floor in period costume, and everything from Punch & Judy shows to the much-loved teas and the Festival of Trees will be part of the fun.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Stolen bird prints back on display at Hobcaw

Seven rare prints of bird paintings by John James Audubon are back on the wall at Hobcaw Barony for the first time since they were stolen in 2003. “It’s nice to see them,” said Richard Camlin, director of education for the Belle W. Baruch Foundation. “We’re happy to have them back.”
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Here's why the Myrtle Beach oceanfront is welcoming hundreds of horses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horses are arriving in Myrtle Beach for the 41st American Heart Association Beach Ride. The group meets at Lakewood Camping Resort. The campaign raises awareness about cardiovascular disease. That disease affects one out of every three Americans. More than 1,000 horses and trail riders...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Winter Wonderland returns to Myrtle Beach Nov. 17

After drawing more than 20,000 people during its inaugural season, Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland returns this month with an even grander presence for its second year. From Nov. 17 through Dec. 23, the festival will take place along the boardwalk, allowing guests to enjoy the holiday season with the ocean in the background.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

NMB Light Show opens Nov. 21

North Myrtle Beach’s Great Christmas Light Show is now a tradition for many families. The drive-through light show will be open at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex at 150 Citizens Circle in North Myrtle Beach from Nov. 21 through Dec. 30 (the show is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeach.com

Myrtle Beach Christmas Lights and Holiday Events for 2022

Christmas lights, tree lightings and parades welcome the holiday season into the Myrtle Beach area!. Gather up the family and head out to some fun and festive events this Christmas season! We will continue to update this list. If you would like you event included, please email [email protected]. Here...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, organizations across Horry County are paying it forward, with a fresh coat of paint. The Disabled American Veterans Center of Myrtle Beach had a service project to beautify their building. From sweat and hard work to strong emotions, one group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

New Barefoot townhome community coming to North Myrtle Beach

A low-maintenance, close-knit townhome community is coming to the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach. Priced in the mid $400,000s, the 2,100-square-foot three-story homes are made to fit more than a few people across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to a release from the developer, Plute Homes.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Hundreds walk to slow Alzheimer's disease in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Over 500 people took part in the “Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's”. The Grand Park at the Market Common was covered in purple. As people held different colored flowers representing their connection to the disease. All the donations went toward research and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. restaurant thanks community with free Thanksgiving plate

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County restaurant wants to thank the community for supporting them through their first year...by giving them a special Thanksgiving dinner. This Thanksgiving, 'The Reckless Rooster' in Longs is giving a free Thanksgiving plate from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. They say it will...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Brooks & Dunn to headline 8th annual CCMF in 2023; Other artists announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third headliner announcement for Carolina Country Music Fest 2023 is here!. Grammy Award-winning duo, Brooks & Dunn will join Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert for the eighth annual event. Songs like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Believe” have propelled Brooks & Dunn...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

