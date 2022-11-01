Read full article on original website
MLS Cup Final Features Star-Studded Ownership Groups
On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will be pitted against his team’s owner, Joseph Tsai, in the Major League Soccer Cup final. The Philadelphia Union, part-owned by Durant, will take on Los Angeles FC, whose star-studded ownership group includes Tsai. Durant bought 5% of the team with an...
Women’s Soccer Is Growing and Drawing More Investors
As women’s soccer gains more fans, increased investment follows. Setting The Pace — FIFA’s benchmarking report covering women’s soccer — found that the number of women’s leagues with title sponsors has risen 11% from 2021 to 77%, while the number of leagues securing broadcasting revenue grew from nine to 10.
Former Donda Academy Basketball Players Join New Teams
Several of the nation’s top high school basketball players have found new teams in the wake of Ye’s Donda Academy controversy. The players were sent scrambling after the school founded by the artist formerly known as Kanye West abruptly announced it would close effective immediately last week. The school announced it was staying open just hours later.
MLB, NFL Poised To Make Sports TV History Thursday Night
Thursday night is shaping up to be an unprecedented night of TV sports for the NFL and Major League Baseball. Amazon Prime Video believes it’s the first time in the 16-year history of “Thursday Night Football” that NFL and MLB teams from the same opposing cities are playing on both TNF and in the World Series on the same night.
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Governing Body Getting Into NIL
Right now, only 40 schools sponsor varsity women’s triathlon — and the sport is not yet fully “managed” by the NCAA. USA Triathlon is using NIL to try to change that. On Wednesday, the organization announced it had launched a name, image, and likeness collective called “Watch Us Thrive.” It’s the first U.S. Olympic and Paralympic governing body to dive into NIL.
Front Office Sports
WWE Reports Record Third Quarter Under New Leadership
WWE slipped a chokehold of recent controversy to score record results in Q3 2022. The Connecticut-based company posted $304.6 million in revenue in Q3, a 19% increase year-over-year. The record results were driven by WWE’s domestic live events, which included “Extreme Rules,” “SummerSlam,” and “Money in the Bank.”
