Cedar Rapids man arrested for involvement in riot at H-Bar last month
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. A Cedar Rapids man was arrested on Monday for his role in a riot that started inside of H-Bar and continued outside on Oct. 23. Antonio Scotton, 19, of Cedar Rapids was arrested on a charge of willing involvement in the...
Johnson County to honor Lulu Merle Johnson with historical exhibit
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Thursday approving a contract to hire a historian who will research the county eponym Lulu Merle Johnson for an interpretative exhibit. Johnson was made the new eponym for Johnson County on June 24, 2021. Johnson was an alumna of the University of...
UIHC sued by former employee, UI student
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic to move some operations into new building
The Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic, located at 601 US-6 W., is moving some of its operations to Coralville by spring 2023. The clinic will occupy the former GEICO building in Coralville, located on 213 2nd St. Jamie Johnson, Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic public affairs officer, said the new location’s bigger space will help the clinic better serve veterans.
UI student accidentally falls from Mayflower Residence Hall window
A University of Iowa student fell from a sixth-floor window to the second-floor roof of Mayflower Residence Hall on Thursday and was brought to the hospital for injuries. The UI wrote in an email to Mayflower residents that the student accidentally fell from the sixth floor and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were immediately called and the student was taken to the hospital.
From friends to foes: Purdue wide receivers Charlie Jones, Tyrone Tracy to compete against former Iowa football teammates
Charlie Jones said his decision to transfer from Iowa to Purdue was easy. The sixth-year senior wide receiver left the Hawkeyes in May and joined the Boilermakers to play out his final year of eligibility in West Lafayette, Indiana. “It’s pretty simple, I came here for the offense,” Jones said...
On the line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 10 college football games
Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (20-20): Purdue — The 11 a.m. gods have blessed us yet again. Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (26-14): Purdue — Charlie Jones is the new David Bell. Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (25-15): Iowa — The reigning West champs are back, baby. Isaac Goffin,...
Where to watch Iowa football face Purdue on Saturday
Former Iowa wideouts Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy will take on their former team this weekend in West Lafayette, Indiana, as the Purdue Boilermakers welcome the Hawkeyes to Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue’s offense and passing attack are ranked 32nd and 13th in the nation, respectively. Jones — who was the 2021...
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 10 of the Iowa football season
Purdue -4.5 This will be a strength-on-strength matchup when Purdue’s offense is on the field. The Boilermakers put the ball in the air the eighth-most of all FBS teams, and they’re efficient when they do so. Purdue ranks 26th nationally in Passing Success Rate behind the arm of quarterback Aidan O’Connell.
One-on-one with Iowa defensive lineman Aaron Graves
The Daily Iowan: I have a couple of non-football questions, would you be OK with answering them?. Aaron Graves: Sure, go ahead. DI: Awesome. First thing, if you weren’t playing football or maybe playing sports in general, what would you be doing instead?. Graves: I would probably go to...
Volleyball notebook | Iowa, conference contenders in final stretch of 2022-23 season
Iowa (7-16, 1-11) Iowa is tied with Rutgers for last in the Big Ten in the thick of a six-match losing streak. Iowa’s lone conference win came against the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 8. Iowa has won at least one set against every Big Ten team they’ve faced that’s ranked in the top 25 — Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State, Minnesota, and Purdue — but the Hawkeyes have struggled being consistent in every set.
Iowa field hockey falls to Michigan in first round of Big Ten Tournament
Iowa field hockey suffered its third consecutive defeat to No. 6 Michigan this season on Thursday. The fifth-seeded Hawkeyes fell, 3-0, to the fourth-seeded Wolverines in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan also defeated Iowa twice during the regular season in October. Without starting goalkeeper Grace McGuire,...
DITV Sports: Before the Kickoff- Iowa vs Purdue
Tune into this week’s Before the Kickoff as the Iowa Hawkeyes get ready for revenge against Charlie Jones and the Purdue Boilermakers. DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick details everything you need to know before tomorrow’s kickoff. DITV Sports Reporter Max von Gries joins the show to breakdown Iowa’s offense and Daily Iowan Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner teaches us more about the Boilermakers.
