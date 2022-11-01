ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Johnson County to honor Lulu Merle Johnson with historical exhibit

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Thursday approving a contract to hire a historian who will research the county eponym Lulu Merle Johnson for an interpretative exhibit. Johnson was made the new eponym for Johnson County on June 24, 2021. Johnson was an alumna of the University of...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

UIHC sued by former employee, UI student

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic to move some operations into new building

The Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic, located at 601 US-6 W., is moving some of its operations to Coralville by spring 2023. The clinic will occupy the former GEICO building in Coralville, located on 213 2nd St. Jamie Johnson, Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic public affairs officer, said the new location’s bigger space will help the clinic better serve veterans.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI student accidentally falls from Mayflower Residence Hall window

A University of Iowa student fell from a sixth-floor window to the second-floor roof of Mayflower Residence Hall on Thursday and was brought to the hospital for injuries. The UI wrote in an email to Mayflower residents that the student accidentally fell from the sixth floor and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were immediately called and the student was taken to the hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Where to watch Iowa football face Purdue on Saturday

Former Iowa wideouts Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy will take on their former team this weekend in West Lafayette, Indiana, as the Purdue Boilermakers welcome the Hawkeyes to Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue’s offense and passing attack are ranked 32nd and 13th in the nation, respectively. Jones — who was the 2021...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Daily Iowan

One-on-one with Iowa defensive lineman Aaron Graves

The Daily Iowan: I have a couple of non-football questions, would you be OK with answering them?. Aaron Graves: Sure, go ahead. DI: Awesome. First thing, if you weren’t playing football or maybe playing sports in general, what would you be doing instead?. Graves: I would probably go to...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Volleyball notebook | Iowa, conference contenders in final stretch of 2022-23 season

Iowa (7-16, 1-11) Iowa is tied with Rutgers for last in the Big Ten in the thick of a six-match losing streak. Iowa’s lone conference win came against the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 8. Iowa has won at least one set against every Big Ten team they’ve faced that’s ranked in the top 25 — Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State, Minnesota, and Purdue — but the Hawkeyes have struggled being consistent in every set.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey falls to Michigan in first round of Big Ten Tournament

Iowa field hockey suffered its third consecutive defeat to No. 6 Michigan this season on Thursday. The fifth-seeded Hawkeyes fell, 3-0, to the fourth-seeded Wolverines in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan also defeated Iowa twice during the regular season in October. Without starting goalkeeper Grace McGuire,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Daily Iowan

DITV Sports: Before the Kickoff- Iowa vs Purdue

Tune into this week’s Before the Kickoff as the Iowa Hawkeyes get ready for revenge against Charlie Jones and the Purdue Boilermakers. DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick details everything you need to know before tomorrow’s kickoff. DITV Sports Reporter Max von Gries joins the show to breakdown Iowa’s offense and Daily Iowan Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner teaches us more about the Boilermakers.
IOWA CITY, IA

