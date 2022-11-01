West Virginia woman allegedly stabs another woman, threatens to ‘gut her’

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Philippi woman has been charged after Barbour County Sheriff’s deputies say she stabbed another woman during an altercation that escalated to the point where she allegedly threatened to gut the victim.

Rebecca Marsh

On Sunday, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department arrived at a residence on Lillian Drive in Philippi in reference to a call of a physical altercation taking place, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they met with a victim and a witness to the incident and observed the victim “holding a white and yellow bath towel to the left side of her body,” and told officers that “she was stabbed” by Rebecca Marsh, 38, of Philippi, deputies said.

Deputies then made contact with Marsh, who was inside of a bedroom in the residence and detained her after learning the location of the weapon used to stab the victim, according to the complaint.

When deputies spoke with the victim and witness at the scene, they learned that Marsh had been at the residence and “became irate” before she “threw a table saw through the back door, breaking the glass,” deputies said.

At that point, the victim and Marsh entered into a verbal altercation, during which time Marsh stabbed the victim on the left side of her hip; in an interview with deputies, Marsh stated that she told the victim “not to enter the room,” and that “she told the victim that she was going to ‘gut her’ if she came in,” according to the complaint.

Marsh has been charged with malicious wounding. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.