Philippi, WV

West Virginia woman allegedly stabs another woman, threatens to ‘gut her’

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Philippi woman has been charged after Barbour County Sheriff’s deputies say she stabbed another woman during an altercation that escalated to the point where she allegedly threatened to gut the victim.

Rebecca Marsh

On Sunday, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department arrived at a residence on Lillian Drive in Philippi in reference to a call of a physical altercation taking place, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they met with a victim and a witness to the incident and observed the victim “holding a white and yellow bath towel to the left side of her body,” and told officers that “she was stabbed” by Rebecca Marsh, 38, of Philippi, deputies said.

Deputies then made contact with Marsh, who was inside of a bedroom in the residence and detained her after learning the location of the weapon used to stab the victim, according to the complaint.

When deputies spoke with the victim and witness at the scene, they learned that Marsh had been at the residence and “became irate” before she “threw a table saw through the back door, breaking the glass,” deputies said.

At that point, the victim and Marsh entered into a verbal altercation, during which time Marsh stabbed the victim on the left side of her hip; in an interview with deputies, Marsh stated that she told the victim “not to enter the room,” and that “she told the victim that she was going to ‘gut her’ if she came in,” according to the complaint.

Marsh has been charged with malicious wounding. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.

Related
WDTV

Man charged for leading officers on motorcycle chase after smoking meth

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged in Preston County after officers said he led them on a motorcycle chase after smoking meth. Shortly after 7:30 Monday evening, troopers saw a motorcycle being driven by 42-year-old Robert Friend make an illegal turn out of a parking lot in Masontown, according to a criminal complaint.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man caught speeding arrested for driving revoked DUI

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle with a license which had been previously been revoked for DUI. According to reports from Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, he had been working speed enforcement in the Mill Creek area Wednesday at the time of the arrest.
MILL CREEK, WV
WDTV

WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

DUI checkpoint conducted in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police held a sobriety checkpoint Wednesday night. The West Virginia State Police conducted a DUI checkpoint in Clarksburg on West Virginia route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street. The goal of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers while...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

