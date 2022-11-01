Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
KSDK
Tailgate Friday: The perfect, healthy Bloody Mary from Carrie's Merries
ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, Carries’ Merries, joined us on Television Plaza. Carrie Zehner launched Carrie’s Merries just shy of 2 years ago after seeing a gap in the market for a healthy Bloody Mary cocktail. Zehner used to travel a lot for work and could never find a Bloody Mary that she love, so she found herself making them at home a lot for friends and family. After she had her son, she wanted something she could do to from home and be able to spend as much time with him as she could, so she took her recipes from the kitchen, to licensed manufacturing, straight to retail!
Chili, hard cider, free beer and more this weekend
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — It's the first weekend of November, and there are lots of events to celebrate the remainder of the fall season. Just don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night before heading to bed! Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning. Cheers to...
KSDK
Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Missouri History Museum this weekend
ST. LOUIS — The Dia de los Muertos Festival and Celebration of Hispanic Culture is coming up on its 9th year at the History Museum on the weekend of November 5th and 6th. The two day event is jammed packed with colorful, interactive fun. From face painting, dance, food, art and family altars.
laduenews.com
Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town
Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
KSDK
Warner's Warm-Up annual coat drive has partnered with Operation Food Search for over 20 years
ST. LOUIS — Weather is getting colder and many men, women and children do not have a decent winter coat when many of us have several to choose from. For 22 years, Warner's Warm-Up coat drive has been warming up St. Louis by collecting coats and other warm winter items for those in need throughout our region.
KSDK
Nonprofit working to enrich lives of older adults celebrates 40 years at Missouri History Museum
ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS - You’re never too old to be part of the conversation or learn something new. That’s why The Oasis Institute of St. Louis aims to bring older adults together through community, courses, and the opportunity to share their wise words of wisdom with the youth.
stlmag.com
Main Event in Chesterfield introduces Family Kitchen restaurant
Main Event in Chesterfield (17027 N. Outer 40) has expanded its kitchen to widen its scope as a one-stop family destination. The 50,000-square-foot venue opened this summer as part of The District. It marked the first metro area location for the Plano, Texas–based company, which currently operates in 17 states. The entertainment complex spans a range of attractions and activities: arcade, bowling, virtual reality stations, laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms, billiards, karaoke...and now Family Kitchen, which opened its doors on November 1.
KSDK
Tailgate Friday: The St. Joseph Academy dance team performs on Television Plaza
ST. LOUIS — The Varsity Dance Team from St. Joseph Academy joined us on the Show Me Television Plaza for our Tailgate Fridays. The talented team of 15 girls is composed of 6 Seniors, 1 Junior, 2 Sophomores, and 6 Freshman. Dancers perform during halftime at St. Joe basketball games in addition to competing in several dance competitions, including the National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, FL.
laduenews.com
This fall, take a drive down one of the St. Louis area’s scenic thoroughfares
Even if the weather can’t make up its mind, autumn is upon us, and the time has come for beanies, boots and a cozy road trip playlist. From long stretches of Illinois River road to a winding path through Ladue’s backyard, here are a few scenic drives for your consideration. After all, they say getting there is half the fun.
KSDK
'Yes Honey Studio' stops by Television Plaza
ST. LOUIS — Yes Honey is a dance fitness studio located in St Louis, with classes for everyone. All fitness levels and dance abilities are welcome to come dance, train, and sweat. The premier adult dance fitness studio offers a range of dance classes including musical theater, Hip Hop,...
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, November 3 to November 5
SLIFF, Schlafly's Full Moon Festival, Laumeier After Dark and more
laduenews.com
Explore this charming renovation of a 1950s-era home in Ladue
Stepping past the blooming white hydrangea bushes, between the large white columns, underneath the second-floor balcony and through the door of the white-brick Southern-style Colonial house, a visitor quickly concludes that Amy Studebaker’s Ladue home is a designer’s dream. However, it’s just as equally well-lived and well-loved as it is picture-perfect.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
KSDK
'No Shave November' with Iconic Male Grooming Spa
ST. LOUIS — November is more than just “one month closer to Christmas”, in fact, it signifies way more! At Iconic Male Grooming Spa in West County they’re bringing in the pre-Christmas jingle with the joy of giving. In honor of No Shave November, Iconic Male Grooming Spa is hosting their 3rd Annual Bourbon Raffle to help raise awareness for men’s mental health as well as support a fellow friend of theirs battling lung cancer.
KSDK
Unique opportunity possible for the St. Louis area Tuesday during total lunar eclipse
ST. LOUIS — We are keeping a close eye on the skies over the next few days ahead of a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday morning. A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the Earth's shadow. This will be visible to us in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday as the moon sets.
KSDK
Find the perfect gift for the men in your life at Webster Dry Goods
ST. LOUIS — Webster Dry Goods offers a refined collection of men’s lifestyle clothing and goods. Located in Webster Groves, the shop brings entirely new, trendy brands to the St. Louis market. Owner, Zachary Mione, explains the quality of clothes are ones you might find online, but now...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2022
The month of October saw several new spots popping up around town
'I’m definitely blessed': How this St. Louis man went from nothing to having his own clothing line
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis fashion designer Brandin Vaughn wants to keep kids warm during the upcoming winter. He has partnered with the organization Black Men Build for a coat drive. Vaughn knows what it is like to be without. “At a young age, I left home and decided...
Electronics & More Recycling Drop-Off event taking place today
Get some help after clearing out your home of obsolete electronics
KSDK
Weather First forecast: High wind, rain overnight night into Saturday in St. Louis area
Wind gusts could top 40 - 50 mph tonight night into early Saturday morning. It will be cooler this weekend in the St. Louis area.
Comments / 0