Maplewood, MO

KSDK

Tailgate Friday: The perfect, healthy Bloody Mary from Carrie's Merries

ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, Carries’ Merries, joined us on Television Plaza. Carrie Zehner launched Carrie’s Merries just shy of 2 years ago after seeing a gap in the market for a healthy Bloody Mary cocktail. Zehner used to travel a lot for work and could never find a Bloody Mary that she love, so she found herself making them at home a lot for friends and family. After she had her son, she wanted something she could do to from home and be able to spend as much time with him as she could, so she took her recipes from the kitchen, to licensed manufacturing, straight to retail!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town

Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Main Event in Chesterfield introduces Family Kitchen restaurant

Main Event in Chesterfield (17027 N. Outer 40) has expanded its kitchen to widen its scope as a one-stop family destination. The 50,000-square-foot venue opened this summer as part of The District. It marked the first metro area location for the Plano, Texas–based company, which currently operates in 17 states. The entertainment complex spans a range of attractions and activities: arcade, bowling, virtual reality stations, laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms, billiards, karaoke...and now Family Kitchen, which opened its doors on November 1.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KSDK

Tailgate Friday: The St. Joseph Academy dance team performs on Television Plaza

ST. LOUIS — The Varsity Dance Team from St. Joseph Academy joined us on the Show Me Television Plaza for our Tailgate Fridays. The talented team of 15 girls is composed of 6 Seniors, 1 Junior, 2 Sophomores, and 6 Freshman. Dancers perform during halftime at St. Joe basketball games in addition to competing in several dance competitions, including the National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, FL.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

'Yes Honey Studio' stops by Television Plaza

ST. LOUIS — Yes Honey is a dance fitness studio located in St Louis, with classes for everyone. All fitness levels and dance abilities are welcome to come dance, train, and sweat. The premier adult dance fitness studio offers a range of dance classes including musical theater, Hip Hop,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Explore this charming renovation of a 1950s-era home in Ladue

Stepping past the blooming white hydrangea bushes, between the large white columns, underneath the second-floor balcony and through the door of the white-brick Southern-style Colonial house, a visitor quickly concludes that Amy Studebaker’s Ladue home is a designer’s dream. However, it’s just as equally well-lived and well-loved as it is picture-perfect.
LADUE, MO
KSDK

'No Shave November' with Iconic Male Grooming Spa

ST. LOUIS — November is more than just “one month closer to Christmas”, in fact, it signifies way more! At Iconic Male Grooming Spa in West County they’re bringing in the pre-Christmas jingle with the joy of giving. In honor of No Shave November, Iconic Male Grooming Spa is hosting their 3rd Annual Bourbon Raffle to help raise awareness for men’s mental health as well as support a fellow friend of theirs battling lung cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

