Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
Related
fox32chicago.com
Road closures in effect for Chicago's annual Hot Chocolate Run
CHICAGO - Street closures downtown Chicago have begun for this weekend's annual Hot Chocolate Run. The event is set for Saturday with a start and finish in Grant Park. Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive and Columbus from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells Drive are now closed through Saturday evening.
Foodie Friday: The Soulfood Lounge brings upscale dining to North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a new restaurant in North Lawndale is serving up soul food and an upscale dining experience.Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to The Soulfood Lounge, where the focus is on good food and good times.Chicago has come to be known as one of the gastronomic capitals of the United States, but for a lot of its residents, especially those living in predominantly Black and Brown communities, if you want to get dressed up and go somewhere fancy to get a good plate of food, you typically can't do it in your own neighborhood....
947wls.com
$1.5 Billion Power Ball Drawing tomorrow but there were several $50K and $100K winners around Chicago
Tomorrow, (Saturday, November 5th) is another drawing for Powerball. The jackpot is a whopping $1.5 Billion!!. Sure no one won Wednesday’s drawing, but there were three $100K winners and nine $50K winners in Illinois on November 2nd. I hope you didn’t throw away your ticket just because you heard...
fox32chicago.com
2 injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Two people were injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive in Lake View Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Irving Park Road and Lake Shore Drive. CFD confirmed two people were transported to area hospitals, but their conditions are unknown. This is a developing story, check back...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, charged in West Loop carjacking
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged with an armed carjacking last August in the West Loop. The 14-year-old was identified as one of the people who forcefully took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 24-year-old woman on Aug. 12 in the first block of South Jefferson Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in CTA stabbing that seriously wounded rider
CHICAGO - A man was charged with stabbing another Red Line passenger Thursday morning near the North/Clybourn station. The 49-year-old was arrested shortly after stabbing and seriously wounding a 40-year-old man who was riding the train around 5:42 a.m., police said. The victim suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and...
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed, stabbed on CTA Red Line train near North and Clyborn station
CHICAGO - A man was robbed and stabbed early Thursday on a CTA Red Line train near the North and Clybourn station. The man, 40, was riding on the train in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue about 5:20 a.m. when he was attacked, Chicago police said. He was...
midwestliving.com
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
fox32chicago.com
Morton Grove couple donates Chicago's official Christmas tree to adorn Millennium Park
This year's city Christmas tree is making its way from Morton Grove to downtown Chicago. The family behind the tree says they watched it grow for 33 years and it was the back drop for many family photos. The 55-foot-tall tree was selected from 80 different volunteers.
Several homes in Chicago's Austin neighborhood get makeovers thanks to local volunteers
Repairs made through the home repair program cost homeowners nothing. They just have to apply.
CPD warns of thieves smashing into businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crime CBS 2 first told you about on Monday is happening over and over again across the northwest side. Earlier this week, CBS 2 showed video of thieves throwing a brick through the glass front door of a pizza shop, then making off with a safe.Chicago police are warning that the same thing has happened at least eight other times at businesses stretching from Niles to Jefferson Park.Each time, the burglars use a brick or large rock to smash their way in, then, drive off in a gray Dodge Charger. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.
Chicago's iconic Damen Silos finally purchased
CHICAGO - A buyer has been announced for Chicago’s iconic Damen Silos. The 23-point four-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the state has owned since 1928. They were featured in a recent "Transformers" movie. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage. The...
Routine Chicago Trash Collection Leads To Chilling Discovery
How an average morning spurred a horrifying investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 25, wounded when gunfire breaks out in Austin
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:24 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
blockclubchicago.org
CTA President Dorval Carter In The Hot Seat As Fed-Up Commuters Want Him To Resign
CHICAGO — A group of commuters will call on CTA President Dorval Carter to resign amid long-running problems with the transit agency. The CTA has been under intense scrutiny for months, with officials, residents and employees blasting the transit system for long wait times, deteriorating conditions, security issues and “ghosts”: buses and trains that show up late or don’t at all.
2 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting: Chicago police
The incident took place near where 15 were injured in a shooting incident earlier this week.
Apartment complex opens in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
With giant retail malls struggling across the Chicago area, there may be a sign of the future in Aurora.
2nd Dom’s Kitchen & Market opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — Local grocery store entrepreneur Bob Mariano has opened the second location of his newest venture: Dom’s Kitchen & Market. Mariano was joined Tuesday by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a ribbon cutting in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. The event took place just a few hours after sources tell WGN that Lightfoot’s security […]
wgnradio.com
Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day
It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
Comments / 1