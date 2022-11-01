ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS11

FBI warns election workers to be cautious: 'Nationwide, we've reviewed over 1000 threats, or potential threats'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the midterm election just days away, the FBI is urging election officials and poll workers to be aware of any potential threats. FBI Louisville Special Agent William Kurtz -- based in Bowling Green but oversees election crime investigations across Kentucky -- says since the last election cycle, authorities have seen a significant uptick in voters contacting officials directly.
Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
Officials: Verizon fixes connectivity issues with 911

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Verizon has fixed their issues with customers not being able to call 911 Louisville Emergency Services said. A phone service is reporting possible delays in connecting people to 911 according to Louisville officials. In a tweet from Louisville Emergency Services, they said Verizon is reporting possible...
WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
LMPD: Man struck by vehicle in 'critical condition'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday morning. Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, Louisville Metro Police reported that a pedestrian was struck near Breckenridge Lane and Landslide Drive. The injured man was transported to...
