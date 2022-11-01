Read full article on original website
CBP agents in Louisville seize package from China containing $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customers and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Louisville seized a package containing $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry. In a news release Tuesday, CBP said the package — which arrived Oct. 26 from Hong Kong and was headed to New York — contained bracelets, necklaces and earrings:
wdrb.com
FBI seeking man wanted for $1 million wire fraud involving Louisville business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted accused of stealing more than $1 million of high-end goods from a Louisville business. According to a social media post by FBI Louisville, federal authorities are looking for James Stewart, Jr. Stewart is...
Wave 3
2 Louisville men found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal jury convicted two Louisville men on Friday of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving several grams of fentanyl and heroin. Between Dec. 7, 2017, and July 15, 2020, court documents said Frank Trammell, Jr., 30, and Khalid Ashanti Raheem, II, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the Louisville area.
2 Kentucky men sold fentanyl to people seeking heroin
In one call recorded by officials a customer told the man he should tell his other buyers to "be careful".
FBI: Man wanted after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is wanted by the FBI after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville. According to the FBI's website, 61-year-old James Stewart, Jr. was indicted in July 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The FBI's website says Stewart reportedly participated...
FBI warns election workers to be cautious: 'Nationwide, we've reviewed over 1000 threats, or potential threats'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the midterm election just days away, the FBI is urging election officials and poll workers to be aware of any potential threats. FBI Louisville Special Agent William Kurtz -- based in Bowling Green but oversees election crime investigations across Kentucky -- says since the last election cycle, authorities have seen a significant uptick in voters contacting officials directly.
'One person doesn't define a city' | Victim of downtown attack recovering back home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been more than a week since Oscar Sanchez visited downtown Louisville for the first time. Unfortunately, he had to see the city at its worst. Sanchez, who is from El Paso, Texas, was attending a conference near Fourth Street Live! when he was violently attacked late at night on Oct. 24.
WLKY.com
Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
WHAS 11
Main suspect in Crystal Rogers' disappearance arrested for traffic violations
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Nelson County Sheriff deputies served a warrant on Brooks Houck at a Bardstown subdivision where he was working. He was taken into custody and booked into the Nelson County Jail. Houck was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to pay traffic citation fines, according...
LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man...
q95fm.net
Two Kentucky Men Arrested Following Accusations The Pair Stole Millions Of Dollars In Ginseng
Two Kentucky men were recently arrested and charged following accusations that they broke into storage units and stole millions of dollars in ginseng. 32-year-old Daniel Scott, of Louisville, and 46-year-old William McCane, of Frankfort, are now facing multiple charges after police say they broke into several storage facilities- as well as storage sheds.
BREAKING NEWS: Brooks Houck Arrested On Warrant Issued For His Arrest
November 3rd, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Staff Reporters. Brooks Houck the main suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers was arrested this morning by Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineroa and Deputies of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department. All we know now the arrest was made based on an issued warrant with no further details available at this time.
'It's where the trust develops': LMPD to resume response to some calls for service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said they are now resuming their response to certain calls for service. A department spokesperson has confirmed that officers will once again respond to all car crashes, thefts over $10,000 and burglaries. The change reverses a previous order put in place in...
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beer
Information in this article is sourced from accredited media reports, which are cited in and below the story. A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 71 South Gene Snyder Freeway ramp near Louisville, Kentucky, and spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer being transported, on the highway recently.
Officials: Verizon fixes connectivity issues with 911
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Verizon has fixed their issues with customers not being able to call 911 Louisville Emergency Services said. A phone service is reporting possible delays in connecting people to 911 according to Louisville officials. In a tweet from Louisville Emergency Services, they said Verizon is reporting possible...
WLKY.com
WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
Kentucky children’s agency is taking ‘additional action’ against foster care facility where 7-year-old boy suffocated
The Kentucky agency charged with overseeing state youth centers said it has taken new action against the nonprofit organization that operates a Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July. The action comes days after an NBC News investigation into Brooklawn, which is owned and...
LMPD: Man struck by vehicle in 'critical condition'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday morning. Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, Louisville Metro Police reported that a pedestrian was struck near Breckenridge Lane and Landslide Drive. The injured man was transported to...
Bullitt County police locate missing woman in wooded area within minutes using new drone
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A missing person in Bullitt County was found within minutes thanks to a new police drone received just two days ago. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it used its new drone to find a woman who was lost in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Friday.
'I was shocked and speechless': Louisville criticizes restaurant owner over social media posts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man behind one of Louisville’s fastest-growing restaurant groups is explaining his controversial Facebook posts as political satire, as outrage over them grows. Fernando Martinez, one of the owners of Ole Restaurant Group, and the creator of El Taco Luchador, Guacamole, and La Bodeguita, said...
