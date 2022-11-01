Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iowa State swimmers, divers sweep Big 12 weekly awards
(Ames) -- Iowa State swimmers and divers swept the Big 12 Conference weekly awards on Wednesday. Brinley Horras, Gabrielle LePine and Jocelyn Buss were all honored with Horras taking her first Big 12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week award, LePine being honored as the Big 12 Women’s Newcomer of the Week and Buss snagging the Big 12 Women’s Diver of the Week.
Ravlin leads Underwood past Pella Christian as Eagles punch ticket to UNI-Dome
(Underwood) -- For the first time in 20 years, the Underwood Eagles (11-0) are going to the UNI-Dome to play in the Iowa high school Class 1A state football semifinals. A back-and-forth thriller on a cold and rainy night saw Underwood take down Pella Christian (9-2) 47-28 in the quarterfinals Friday.
Men's College Soccer Scoreboard (11/2): Drake wins regular season finale
(KMAland) -- Drake picked up a win while Creighton fell in regional men’s college soccer on Wednesday.
State Volleyball Recap (11/3): Ankeny Christian wins 1A title, Sacred Heart falls in quarterfinals
(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian Academy won their first state championship while Falls City Sacred Heart had their season come to a finish in a D2 state quarterfinal on Thursday in volleyball action. IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Class 1A: Ankeny Christian Academy 21-19-28-26-15 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-26-24-10 All-Tournament Team captain Katie Quick finished...
Mills County suspect booked on theft, drug charges
(Glenwood) -- A Lincoln woman faces charges following her arrest in Mills County earlier this week. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Alicia Marie Bienka was arrested early Tuesday morning for 2nd degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place on Interstate 29 shortly after 1 a.m.
