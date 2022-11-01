(Ames) -- Iowa State swimmers and divers swept the Big 12 Conference weekly awards on Wednesday. Brinley Horras, Gabrielle LePine and Jocelyn Buss were all honored with Horras taking her first Big 12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week award, LePine being honored as the Big 12 Women’s Newcomer of the Week and Buss snagging the Big 12 Women’s Diver of the Week.

