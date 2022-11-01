ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

kmaland.com

Iowa State swimmers, divers sweep Big 12 weekly awards

(Ames) -- Iowa State swimmers and divers swept the Big 12 Conference weekly awards on Wednesday. Brinley Horras, Gabrielle LePine and Jocelyn Buss were all honored with Horras taking her first Big 12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week award, LePine being honored as the Big 12 Women’s Newcomer of the Week and Buss snagging the Big 12 Women’s Diver of the Week.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

State Volleyball Recap (11/3): Ankeny Christian wins 1A title, Sacred Heart falls in quarterfinals

(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian Academy won their first state championship while Falls City Sacred Heart had their season come to a finish in a D2 state quarterfinal on Thursday in volleyball action. IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Class 1A: Ankeny Christian Academy 21-19-28-26-15 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-26-24-10 All-Tournament Team captain Katie Quick finished...
ANKENY, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County suspect booked on theft, drug charges

(Glenwood) -- A Lincoln woman faces charges following her arrest in Mills County earlier this week. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Alicia Marie Bienka was arrested early Tuesday morning for 2nd degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place on Interstate 29 shortly after 1 a.m.
MILLS COUNTY, IA

