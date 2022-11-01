Third-seeded West Genesee defeated second-seeded Whitesboro 35-28 in Friday’s Class A sectional semifinal matchup at Chiz Frye Field in Whitesboro. “I’ve been here since 2005 and I’ve been very lucky to have been a part of some big wins and some championships,” West Genesee head coach Joe Corley said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been more proud of a team for showing composure, but also mental toughness. To have the ability to get the job done when you got to get it done like we saw tonight, it was something special.”

WHITESBORO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO