ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Scouting the 2022-23 Syracuse men’s basketball team (Letter from the Editor)

How good will the team be this year? Will they make the tournament? Those are the questions Syracuse basketball fans always ask each fall. Two exhibition wins are in the books and the regular season starts Monday when SU hosts Lehigh. So I asked Donna Ditota and Mike Waters, who have both spent the past three decades covering the men’s basketball team for syracuse.com and The Post-Standard, to share their insights with our readers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See Syracuse basketball predictions; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 4)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 72; Low: 59. Record warmth possible this weekend; 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: The family of attorney Joseph Davoil played tennis and basketball, swam, and made memories at its Broad Road home for more than 50 years. The property is a mini sport complex with indoor and outdoor basketball courts, an in-ground swimming pool with a gazebo, and an Omni tennis court with stadium-like lighting. “This is not a conventional house,” David Davoli said. “But that is the charm of it.” Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 8?

Syracuse, N.Y. — With 3,413 votes (52.88%), Central Square’s Anthony Miga has been voted this week’s Section III football player of the week. The Central Square junior helped his team reach the Independent Division I championship game with 67 passing yards, 158 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the team’s 47-8 win over PSLA @ Fowler.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch lose to Checkers, 3-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back to overcome a two-goal deficit, but were unable to overtake the Charlotte Checkers in a 3-2 loss tonight at Bojangles’ Coliseum. After giving up two goals, Darren Raddysh and Simon Ryfors scored just 12 seconds apart in the third period...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

West Genesee knocks off Whitesboro in back-and-fourth Class A football semifinal (41 photos)

Third-seeded West Genesee defeated second-seeded Whitesboro 35-28 in Friday’s Class A sectional semifinal matchup at Chiz Frye Field in Whitesboro. “I’ve been here since 2005 and I’ve been very lucky to have been a part of some big wins and some championships,” West Genesee head coach Joe Corley said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been more proud of a team for showing composure, but also mental toughness. To have the ability to get the job done when you got to get it done like we saw tonight, it was something special.”
WHITESBORO, NY
Syracuse.com

Pulaski cruises through Phoenix in Independent football Division II championship (48 photos)

Only a few high school football teams get to say they ended their season with a victory in a championship game. Pulaski is now one of those teams. “It’s hard to describe it because it means so much,” said Pulaski head coach Paul Monnat, who took over the program six years ago. “We actually didn’t win a game in 8-man football for three years. And when the independent league started during the Covid year, we took that opportunity and jumped on it.”
PULASKI, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy