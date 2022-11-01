Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Where to find former Syracuse players and Syracuse natives in various pro basketball leagues
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With the NBA season already in full swing and the G League about to start tonight, here’s a quick look at where former Syracuse players, Syracuse natives and players of other interest are making their basketball money this year:
CBA, Cicero-North Syracuse will face off in Class AA football final
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Coming into Friday night’s playoff game against Utica Proctor, CBA football coach Casey Brown was concerned about his team’s ability to regain its momentum after a first-round bye. Brothers quarterback Jordan Rae and the team’s dynamic passing game quickly buried that worry.
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Pittsburgh: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse football visits Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium for an ACC matchup on Saturday, November 5 (11/5/2022) at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Syracuse is nursing some wounds after back-to-back...
Jim Boeheim’s list of concerns as Syracuse prepares for its season-opener vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If Jim Boeheim were able to go shopping with his list of concerns after two exhibition games and the regular-season opener looming like Thanksgiving dinner for the entire family on Monday, he would be in for a long trip to Wegmans. In the moments after Syracuse’s...
Our Syracuse basketball predictions: Will Orange return to NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022-23 Syracuse basketball season is scheduled to get underway Monday night vs. Lehigh. That means it’s time for our staff predictions.
Scouting the 2022-23 Syracuse men’s basketball team (Letter from the Editor)
How good will the team be this year? Will they make the tournament? Those are the questions Syracuse basketball fans always ask each fall. Two exhibition wins are in the books and the regular season starts Monday when SU hosts Lehigh. So I asked Donna Ditota and Mike Waters, who have both spent the past three decades covering the men’s basketball team for syracuse.com and The Post-Standard, to share their insights with our readers.
See Syracuse basketball predictions; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 72; Low: 59. Record warmth possible this weekend; 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: The family of attorney Joseph Davoil played tennis and basketball, swam, and made memories at its Broad Road home for more than 50 years. The property is a mini sport complex with indoor and outdoor basketball courts, an in-ground swimming pool with a gazebo, and an Omni tennis court with stadium-like lighting. “This is not a conventional house,” David Davoli said. “But that is the charm of it.” Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
Syracuse’s centers: Jesse Edwards is the starter, but ‘those other two guys better be ready’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Jesse Edwards wasn’t ready to be Syracuse’s emergency center. Now, the 6-foot-11 senior from the Netherlands makes the center position one of the most reliable for Syracuse as the Orange enters the 2022-23 season.
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 8?
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 3,413 votes (52.88%), Central Square’s Anthony Miga has been voted this week’s Section III football player of the week. The Central Square junior helped his team reach the Independent Division I championship game with 67 passing yards, 158 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the team’s 47-8 win over PSLA @ Fowler.
Syracuse Crunch lose to Checkers, 3-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back to overcome a two-goal deficit, but were unable to overtake the Charlotte Checkers in a 3-2 loss tonight at Bojangles’ Coliseum. After giving up two goals, Darren Raddysh and Simon Ryfors scored just 12 seconds apart in the third period...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Le Moyne
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-70 win against Le Moyne in an exhibition game Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. LEM 70 SYR 73 Final by Nate Mink on...
It hasn’t been great when Syracuse starts its backup QB. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson could change that
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has finished above .500 only twice since 2012. In the nine seasons between then and now, the Orange also hasn’t gone wire-to-wire with a single quarterback taking the majority of the snaps in all 12 games.
Preston Shumpert on coaching at Liverpool: My experience gives me an advantage
Syracuse, N.Y. — You wouldn’t trust your car salesman to repair your computer. You’d seek out someone with experience. That’s the example Preston Shumpert uses when he talks about his new job as Liverpool JV boys basketball coach.
Former Syracuse basketball star takes JV coaching job at Liverpool
Former Syracuse University basketball player Preston Shumpert is the new coach for the Liverpool JV boys basketball team. Shumpert coached Liverpool’s freshman team last year.
West Genesee knocks off Whitesboro in back-and-fourth Class A football semifinal (41 photos)
Third-seeded West Genesee defeated second-seeded Whitesboro 35-28 in Friday’s Class A sectional semifinal matchup at Chiz Frye Field in Whitesboro. “I’ve been here since 2005 and I’ve been very lucky to have been a part of some big wins and some championships,” West Genesee head coach Joe Corley said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been more proud of a team for showing composure, but also mental toughness. To have the ability to get the job done when you got to get it done like we saw tonight, it was something special.”
Homer running back explodes for 385 yards, 5 TDs in Class B semifinal win over Camden
Homer’s senior running back Sam Sorenson has been a true workhorse for his team all year. The all-state wrestler had his number called 39 times for 385 yards and five touchdowns, as his second-seeded Trojans cruised to a 64-40 victory over Camden in Friday’s Class B semifinal matchup.
Pulaski cruises through Phoenix in Independent football Division II championship (48 photos)
Only a few high school football teams get to say they ended their season with a victory in a championship game. Pulaski is now one of those teams. “It’s hard to describe it because it means so much,” said Pulaski head coach Paul Monnat, who took over the program six years ago. “We actually didn’t win a game in 8-man football for three years. And when the independent league started during the Covid year, we took that opportunity and jumped on it.”
HS football playoffs: Morrisville-Eaton tops West Canada Valley in OT, moves on to section final
Top-seeded Morrisville-Eaton’s sectional semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded West Canada Valley on Friday was all too familiar. The last time the Warriors and Indians faced off was in last year’s Section III 8-man championship game -- a contest where WCV squeezed out a 38-36 win.
Baldwinsville girls volleyball stays perfect with Section III Class AA championship win
Chittenango, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville girls volleyball team defeated Liverpool 3-1 to claim the Section III Class AA section championship on Friday at Chittenango High School. Baldwinsville came into this one with a perfect 15-0 record and had defeated Liverpool (15-5) twice in the regular season.
Fulton comes from behind to edge Central Square for Independent football DI title (photos)
Top-seeded Fulton trailed second-seeded Central Square 12-6 with just under two minutes to go in Wednesday’s Independent football Division I championship game at Fulton High School. “I told them that the one thing that I want (them) to take with (them) is life is not always gonna be easy,”...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0