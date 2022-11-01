ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone, CO

99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Independence Pass closes for the season

PITKIN COUNTY —Independence Pass between Lake and Pitkin counties has closed for the season. Colorado Highway 82 over the pass first closed Sunday, Oct. 23 due to a winter storm. The closure has been extended into a winter closure on Friday, Nov. 4, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

A ‘successful’ year of Lease to Locals leads to a renewal of the Summit housing program

Summit County’s Lease to Locals program launched in October 2021 and was recently approved to continue another year. In just a year, the program has converted a total of 70 units from short-term to long-term rentals. So far, that has provided about 136 bedrooms for 153 residents in the county, 137 of which are employees who work for Summit County businesses.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Westword

Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It

Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
COLORADO STATE
Natasha Lovato

Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date begins closures next week

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Highline Canal Project began in October, and trail closures will continue until 2024. DougCo officials described The Highline Canal Project as a part of Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date, with project partners including the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Denver Regional Council of Governments, the Federal Highway Administration, Highlands Ranch Metro District, and Chatfield Basin Developers all helping to create a safe and accessible multimodal transportation network for northern Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado this weekend

DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Centennial State. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

‘A small portion of justice’ for lives lost’: Summit County creates vision for incoming opioid settlement funds

Last year, it was announced that a $26 billion settlement involving major drug distribution companies, including Johnson & Johnson, would bring over $300 million to Colorado. This settlement money was supposed to address the opioid addiction and overdose crisis, according to the Associated Press. A year later, Summit County commissioners,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Guest opinion: Gypsum electeds explain decision to ask Mountain Rec to remove Pride flag at rec center

GYPSUM — The primary thing that we believe all patrons should universally think when they go to the Gypsum Recreation Center is, “I feel welcome here and I had fun.”. It’s the reason the Gypsum Recreation Center was originally conceived and built. Town leadership, our citizens and our partner organization, Mountain Recreation, worked together to build and fund an inviting community center, open to all. Our goal was to provide an outlet for recreation, for fitness, for investing in one’s health, but most of all — to build community. Communities are not buildings and points on a map, they’re a diverse array of people from all walks of life who make up the richness of the human experience. The Gypsum Recreation Center was purpose-built to help facilitate the critical social connections and relationship bonds that make functional communities possible. And it’s been that. A universal hit.
GYPSUM, CO
The Denver Gazette

Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community

The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: Honoring those who came before us on this land

The Gore Range is a group of mountains that runs north from Interstate 70 along the western edge of Silverthorne into Grand County. The range attracts thousands of visitors annually who seek to step out of the hustle and bustle and into the serenity offered by this special place in our community. While many of us avail ourselves of bounty offered by these mountains, most of us remain blissfully ignorant of the dark history of the range’s namesake: Lord St. George Gore.
SILVERTHORNE, CO

