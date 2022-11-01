GYPSUM — The primary thing that we believe all patrons should universally think when they go to the Gypsum Recreation Center is, “I feel welcome here and I had fun.”. It’s the reason the Gypsum Recreation Center was originally conceived and built. Town leadership, our citizens and our partner organization, Mountain Recreation, worked together to build and fund an inviting community center, open to all. Our goal was to provide an outlet for recreation, for fitness, for investing in one’s health, but most of all — to build community. Communities are not buildings and points on a map, they’re a diverse array of people from all walks of life who make up the richness of the human experience. The Gypsum Recreation Center was purpose-built to help facilitate the critical social connections and relationship bonds that make functional communities possible. And it’s been that. A universal hit.

GYPSUM, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO