Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Receives US Theatrical Release Date
Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey has received a theatrical release date. According to reports, Fathom Events will be releasing the slasher horror film in hundreds of theaters in the United States for a one-day event on February 15, 2023. Blood and Honey will also be screened in the United Kingdom by Altitude, in Mexico by Cinemex and in Canada by Cineplex; other territories are also working on theatrical releases.
hypebeast.com
Rowing Blazers x Luke Edward Hall Is Filled With Ancient Wonder
New York City-based brand Rowing Blazers has reunited with British artist and designer Luke Edward Hall for a new collaboration. Marking their second collection, the new effort is filled with ancient wonder. In conceptualizing their latest collaboration, the two entities combined their experience in archaeology and art. In its celebration...
hypebeast.com
Larry Bell Set to Release a Smaller ‘Light Knot’ Sculpture via Avant Arte
‘Little 3DVD’ will release on December 1 at 9am ET. Since its inception in 2015, Avant Arte has made it a mission to make art more accessible to the masses. Over this span, the group has collaborated with some of the leading creative figures of the day, including recent releases with Tom Sachs and DRIFT to a new sculptural edition with acclaimed American artist, Larry Bell.
hypebeast.com
Explore the Depths of Birmingham With Bene Culture’s Second FW22 Release
Birmingham-based streetwear label Bene Culture is continuing to keep us covered throughout the breezy season with its second drop of Fall/Winter 2022. Last time around, Bene worked with functionality in mind as the label released a new technical skirt, designed with adjustable tags and Bene’s customary globe motif. Along with its previous release, the Brummy brand also unveiled a collection of new hoodies and T-shirts — all of which were designed with boxy silhouettes and dropped shoulders.
hypebeast.com
Awake NY FW22 Offers Gallant Graphics, Punchy Prints and Classic Cuts
Awake NY has been staying busy over the last few months. The brand collaborated with US Soccer, Nanamica, ASICS and even UPS since their SS22 collection dropped in May, and now they’re back with an expansive FW22 offering plus its accompanying lookbook. Founder Angelo Baque has a knack for bringing in influences from all over the fashion spectrum, mixing formalwear with streetwear and bright, bold patterns and prints with muted earth tones in seamless fashion to showcase the vibrance of New York City, and this new collection is a strong showing of the brand’s influences.
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
hypebeast.com
Little Thunder's Solo Exhibition "Reality Dropout" Is Coming to Over the Influence Hong Kong
The first solo exhibition for the Hong Kong-based artist. Themes of femininity, sensuality, and humor in a mix of whimsical and mundane settings are common denominators in Little Thunder’s artworks. Born and raised in Hong Kong, the popular artist and cartoonist have won the hearts of both domestic and international fans with her distinctive yet highly technical art style, evident in her astounding Instagram following. For the first time, the artist will exhibit 12 canvas paintings for her solo exhibition “Reality Dropout”, showing exclusively at Over the Influence in Hong Kong.
hypebeast.com
APPortfolio Links Up With Joshua Vides on 'Buzz Lightyear' Sculpture Edition
In the artist’s signature black and white sketch composition. APPortfolio just took the wraps off a new sculpture edition featuring a monochromatic Buzz Lightyear figure. Designed by Joshua Vides, the Toy Story protagonist is rendered in Vides’ signature black and white sketch motif. The Buzz Lightyear sculpture edition...
hypebeast.com
PICANTE Steps Into the World of Knitwear
Jude Taylor and Saam Zonoozi‘s London-based imprint PICANTE has the secret sauce to success. Following up on its everyday essentials with a collaboration that honored the Persian cuisine served up at Berenjak and a new Fall/Winter 2022 collection centered around logos and nostalgia, the duo has worked tirelessly to put its stamp on the saturated market we call fashion. Today, PICANTE announces its latest effort, delving into luxurious knitwear for the first time.
hypebeast.com
Rimowa Latest Original Cabin Suitcase Turns to the Aurora Borealis for Inspiration
Ahead of the holiday season, Rimowa has now unveiled its latest creation, a new take on its Original Cabin suitcase inspired by the Aurora Borealis. The tribute to the stunning natural phenomenon stands as a continuation of the Celestial collections from Rimowa which includes the Mars, Mercury, and Moon suitcases.
hypebeast.com
Crep Protect Is Boxing Up Your Sneakers With Its Crate 2.0
Sneaker care brand Crep Protect has just introduced the latest evolution of its popular sneaker crate and it will be available at Crepe City in London, one of the U.K.’s most immersive sneaker events. The new sneaker crate has undergone a sleek redesign and features a side-loading and dust-free...
hypebeast.com
Largely Forgotten Painting Turns Out to Be Genuine Artwork by Rembrandt
For years, experts at The Hague’s Museum Bredius dismissed an oil painting for a true piece by Rembrandt, thinking that it was merely produced by a follower of the Dutch master. First reported by The Guardian, Johanneke Verhave, along with fellow researcher, Jeroen Giltaij, who serves as the chief...
hypebeast.com
Pharrell's Inaugural JOOPITER Auction 'Son of a Pharaoh' Reached $5.25 Million USD in Sales
Pharrell Williams’ digital-first auction house JOOPITER on Wednesday announced the results of its first auction, Son of a Pharaoh. After bidding closed on November 1, the newly-debuted entity reported a total of $5.25 million USD in sales. The figure soared past the sales high forecast of roughly $3.2 million...
hypebeast.com
Carrots x Arvin Goods Collection Deliver Sustainable Accessories for Fall
Emerging apparel brand Arvin Goods joins forces with streetwear mainstay Anwar Carrots to release a collection of sustainable accessories. The Seattle-based label specializes in creating versatile basics crafted from recycled fabric scraps. Arvin Goods is one of the few brands in the market utilizing discarded fabrics for its garments. The...
hypebeast.com
Tiwa Select Opens up a New Gallery Space in NYC
Alex Tieghi-Walker, the founder of design gallery and brand Tiwa Select, has upped sticks from his LA outpost and headed east for NYC – opening up a new space in Nolita. Although strictly not set to fully launch until later this year, the space is presently operating a soft opening and is presenting the work of Megumi Arai for its first exhibition.
hypebeast.com
Canal Projects Reflects on Death and Transformation in 'PRAY'
A new immersive exhibition by Korakrit Arunanondchai and Alex Gvojic. PRAY is a new exhibition at Canal Projects which meditates on the concept of death, decomposition and transformation. Created by Thai artist and filmmaker Korakrit Arunanondchai, in collaboration with Alex Gvojic and co-written by Diane Severin Nguyen, the show centers around a series of films dubbed Songs for Living and Songs for Dying.
‘My parents thought hard times were long past’: readers’ power cut preparations
Households across the UK have begun preparing after warnings that the National Grid may impose a series of rolling three-hour power cuts this winter if the supply of gas for power stations falls too low. Some are preparing blackout boxes and buying candles, camping stoves and windup radios. Others are...
hypebeast.com
Tavares Strachan Presents 'In Broad Daylight' at Perrotin
A series of Black Madonna sculptures that draw on the history of religious storytelling. Tavares Strachan is best-known for his multi-layered compositions that fuse science, art, history and sports into a cosmic arena that probe questions into loss and representation. His latest solo exhibition, In Broad Daylight, is a noticeable departure.
hypebeast.com
See and Watch Harry Styles Front His Own Campaign for Gucci HA HA HA
From One Direction to solo artist, songwriter, bearded merman, and now actor, Harry Styles has become a worldwide phenomenon — and that’s not just because of his golden voice. Styles’ penchant for fashion is as his name suggests, incredibly stylish, and with thanks to a helping hand from Harry Lambert the multifaceted creative has gone on to become somewhat of a Gucci muse, donning many a custom piece on his Love On Tour world trip. Now, Gucci has unveiled the HA HA HA campaign, offering a closer look at what’s to come as Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele lock their creative heads together for a partnership and capsule like no other.
hypebeast.com
Moncler Delivers 70th-Anniversary Maya Jacket by Rick Owens
In celebration of ‘s 70th anniversary, the brand has launched the Moncler Maya 70 Collaborations: a series of seven reinventions of the label’s signature Maya jacket by seven industry-leading designers. Among them, Rick Owens has crafted a structural reinterpretation of the silhouette, out November 5. Owens’ original design...
Comments / 0