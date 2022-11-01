Daily Pro Wrestling History (11/01): WWE Taboo Tuesday 2005

Ric Flair and Triple H faced off inside of a steel cage.

WWE

1944

Des Moines, Iowa:

- NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Ken Fenelon beat Eddie Campbell to unify the MWA World Junior Title and the NWA World Junior Title

1949

- NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) World Heavyweight Champion Orville Brown is injured in an automobile accident, forcing him to retire. (Brown is stripped of the title, and the title is awarded to National Wrestling Association Champion Lou Thesz. Brown and Thesz were scheduled to wrestle in a unification match later with Brown reportedly scheduled to win the unification match)

1955

Minneapolis, Minnesota:

- Ivan Kalmikoff & Karol Kalmikoff beat Butch Levy & Herb Schiff

1960

Minneapolis, Minnesota:

- AWA Champion Verne Gagne beat Gene Kiniski by DQ (Bronco Nagurski was referee)

- Joe Scarpello beat Hard Boiled Haggerty by DQ

- Len Montana beat Roy McClarty

1962

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Pat O’Connor & Sonny Myers defeated Lee Henning & Bob Orton in 2 of 3 falls

- Bob Geigel defeated Red Bastien via DQ in three falls

1971

Rockford, Illinois:

- AWA Tag Team Champions The Crusher & Red Bastien beat Nick Bockwinkel & Ray Stevens

- Billy Robinson beat Larry Hennig

- Ivan Koloff beat Bull Bullinski

- Don Muraco beat Big K

1975

Chicago, Illinois:

- AWA Champion Verne Gagne beat Ox Baker

- Nick Bockwinkel & Ray Stevens beat AWA Tag Team Champions Dick the Bruiser & the Crusher by DQ

- Baron von Raschke no contest Pampero Firpo

- Greg Gagne & Jim Brunzell & Pepper Gomez beat Sgt. Jacques Goulet & Soldier LeBoeuf & Johnny Valiant

- Wilbur Snyder beat Chuck O'Connor (Big John Studd)

- Jimmy Valiant beat Billy Robinson

- Bobby Duncum beat Bull Bullinski

1980

Richmond, Virginia:

- Roddy Piper defeated Paul Jones in a tournament final for the Mid-Atlantic Title

1981

Lake Charles, Louisiana:

- Ted DiBiase defeated Paul Orndorff to win the Mid-South North American Heavyweight Title

Tokyo, Japan:

- Dory Funk Jr. defeated Bruiser Brody to win the NWA International Heavyweight Title

1986

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

- Baron Von Raschke fought Shaska Whatley to a draw

- Jimmy Garvin defeated Tim Horner

- NWA US Tag Team Champions Ivan Koloff & Krusher Kruschev defeated Hector Guerrero & Don Kernodle

- Brad Armstrong defeated Rick Rude via disqualification

- Manny Fernandez defeated Wahoo McDaniel

- NWA TV Champion Dusty Rhodes & NWA US Champion Nikita Koloff defeated NWA World Champion Ric Flair & Tully Blanchard

- NWA Tag Team Champions Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson defeated Ole & Arn Anderson

- Big Bubba, Bobby Eaton & Dennis Condrey defeated Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Champion Ron Garvin, Bobby Jaggers & Dutch Mantell

1987

Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

- Tommy Rich won a Battle royal

- AWA Champion Curt Hennig beat Greg Gagne

- AWA Tag Team Champions Original Midnight Express beat Nord The Barbarian & Wahoo McDaniel

- Tommy Rich beat Adrian Adonis by DQ

- Kevin Kelly & Nick Kiniski beat DJ Peterson & JT Southern

- Alan West beat Dick Slater by DQ

- Soldat Ustinov beat Mitch Snow

1990

Tokyo, Japan:

- Jushin Liger defeated Pegasus Kid (Chris Benoit) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

Boone, North Carolina:

- Tim Horner defeated Dutch Mantell

- Brad Armstrong defeated JW Storm

- Tracy Smothers & Steve Armstrong defeated Bobby Eaton & George South

- Brian Pillman defeated the Black Scorpion

- Sid Vicious defeated Tom Zenk

- NWA US Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner defeated the Nasty Boys

1991

Albuquerque, New Mexico:

- Arachnaman (Brad Armstrong) fought the Diamond Studd (Scott Hall) to a draw

- Tracy Smothers & Steve Armstrong defeated the Renegade Warriors

- Bobby Eaton pinned Johnny B. Badd

- Van Hammer pinned WCW Tag Team Champion Arn Anderson

- WCW US Tag Team Champions Todd Champion & Firebreaker Chip defeated Richard Morton & Terrance Taylor

- WCW TV Champion Steve Austin pinned Big Josh

- WCW Light Heavyweight Champion Brian Pillman & Dustin Rhodes defeated WCW World Champion Lex Luger & Mr. Hughes

- WCW US Champion Sting fought Abdullah the Butcher to a double count-out

1992

Cape Girardeau, Missouri:

- Tom Zenk defeated Tony Atlas

- Erik Watts defeated Scotty Flamingo

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Van Hammer

- Arn Anderson & Bobby Eaton defeated WCW/NWA Tag Team Champions Barry Windham & Dustin Rhodes

- Shane Douglas defeated Brian Pillman

- WCW US Champion Rick Rude & Big Van Vader defeated Nikita Koloff & Kensuke Sasaki

- WCW World Champion Ron Simmons pinned the Barbarian with the powerslam

1993

Russelsheim, Germany:

- 2 Cold Scorpio & Marcus Alexander Bagwell defeated Brian Pillman & Steve Austin

- Maxx Payne defeated Johnny B. Badd

- WCW International World Champion Rick Rude & WCW Tag Team Champions the Nasty Boys defeated Ric Flair, WCW US Champion

Dustin Rhodes & Ricky Steamboat

- Davey Boy Smith defeated WCW TV Champion Lord Steven Regal in a non-title match

- WCW World Champion Vader pinned Sting

1998

ECW November to Remember: New Orleans, Louisiana:

- Lance Storm (with Tammy Lynn Bytch) defeated Jerry Lynn

- Masato Tanaka and Balls Mahoney (with Axl Rotten) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray and D-Von) (with Joel Gertner,

Big Dick Dudley and Sign Guy Dudley) to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship

- Tommy Dreamer and Jake Roberts defeated Justin Credible and Jack Victory

- Sabu, Rob Van Dam and Taz (with Bill Alfonso) defeated The Triple Threat (Shane Douglas, Bam Bam Bigelow and Chris Candido) (with Francine)

2003

Elizabeth, New Jersey:

- Jay & Mark Briscoe defeated Special K (Izzy & Dixie) to win the Ring Of Honor Tag Team Championship

2005

WWF Taboo Tuesday: San Diego, California:

- Matt Hardy & Rey Mysterio Jr. defeated Chris Masters & Gene Snitsky (sub. for Edge)

- Euguene & Jimmy Snuka defeated Rob Conway & Tyson Tomko

- Mankind defeated Carlito Caribbean Cool

- World Heavyweight Champion Batista pinned Jonathan Coachman (w/ Goldust & Vader)

- WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus defeated Ashley, Victoria, Mickie James, Maria, and Candice in a lingerie battle royal

- WWE IC Champion Ric Flair defeated Triple H in a steel cage match

- WWE World Champion John Cena defeated Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels