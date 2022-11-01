Mom Too "Mean" to Be a "Normal" Mom

Somebody wants her iPad back.

4-year-olds have a lot of opinions. About a lot of things. Particularly about what they should be allowed to do, and about you if you don't allow them to do those things. These opinions aren't necessarily based in logic, it's important to remember. And they can change at the drop of a hat.

Like in this video from @fefejarrell . "Who ever said age two was terrible obviously never had a four year old," the mom wrote under a clip of her very opinionated 4-year-old having some not particularly flattering opinions about her mom in that moment. In a loud, shouting way.

So "normal" moms aren't "mean," is that it? Hate to say it, but it's probably very, very normal for moms to be mean from time to time. Especially if their 4-year-old is screaming like this one. She's definitely being creative with her insults, She's going straight for the jugular. Mommy, you're not just being mean, you're being an abnormal mother. Ouch.

Commenters were totally feeling what this mom went through...

"I literally never want to give my kid an iPad I can’t deal with this lmao"

"Oh man I feel this ! Stay strong momma!"

"I didn’t let my kid have a fruit roll up at 8pm and she requested a new mom"

"Mine was terrible from 2 to 22 she’s good now lol"

"Last night I told my 4yo that he didn't have school today. He apparently misheard me and thought I said he DID. And then threatened to call the cops."

"I love seeing this make me feel normal my kids do the same thing. Us mean mom have to stay together hahah"

"My 5 yo said she should take my Mother’s Day card she made me back because I didn’t deserve it"

Well, there you have it. Kids can be lovely. And they have such kind words. Whaddya gonna do? Sometimes, every parent has a moment where they're not "normal."