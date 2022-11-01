ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Too "Mean" to Be a "Normal" Mom

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 3 days ago

Somebody wants her iPad back.

4-year-olds have a lot of opinions. About a lot of things. Particularly about what they should be allowed to do, and about you if you don't allow them to do those things. These opinions aren't necessarily based in logic, it's important to remember. And they can change at the drop of a hat.

Like in this video from @fefejarrell . "Who ever said age two was terrible obviously never had a four year old," the mom wrote under a clip of her very opinionated 4-year-old having some not particularly flattering opinions about her mom in that moment. In a loud, shouting way.

So "normal" moms aren't "mean," is that it? Hate to say it, but it's probably very, very normal for moms to be mean from time to time. Especially if their 4-year-old is screaming like this one. She's definitely being creative with her insults, She's going straight for the jugular. Mommy, you're not just being mean, you're being an abnormal mother. Ouch.

Commenters were totally feeling what this mom went through...
"I literally never want to give my kid an iPad I can’t deal with this lmao"
"Oh man I feel this ! Stay strong momma!"
"I didn’t let my kid have a fruit roll up at 8pm and she requested a new mom"
"Mine was terrible from 2 to 22 she’s good now lol"
"Last night I told my 4yo that he didn't have school today. He apparently misheard me and thought I said he DID. And then threatened to call the cops."
"I love seeing this make me feel normal my kids do the same thing. Us mean mom have to stay together hahah"
"My 5 yo said she should take my Mother’s Day card she made me back because I didn’t deserve it"

Well, there you have it. Kids can be lovely. And they have such kind words. Whaddya gonna do? Sometimes, every parent has a moment where they're not "normal."

Related
WeHaveKids

Only "Mean Mom" Can Keep Baby in His Highchair

Why does it seem like one parent always has to be the bad guy? Kids figure out pretty quickly which parent means business when they say "no" and which parent actually means "maybe," and they're never afraid to pit parents against each other. But it is pretty funny to see how differently they react to different discipline tactics.
WeHaveKids

You Will Not Believe the Size of This Kid at 9 Months Old

Babies come in all shapes and sizes. Right from the beginning. Big, small, round, long...and they grow up into a wide variety of adults. Genetics play a role, but it's confusing; you can get siblings of all sizes, and it doesn't always seem to be determined by the size of the parents, either, which anyone who's ever seen a petite mom with a giant baby strapped to her chest can attest. Is it something moms eat during pregnancy?
Aabha Gopan

Teenager plans to marry and have children with 48-year-old boyfriend who gets compared to her 'DAD' all the time

A teenager has spoken out against trolls and cruel comments on the age gap between her and her boyfriend. Jorja McMahon, a 19-year-old Australian, got into a relationship with her 48-year-old boyfriend, Graham. She claims he helped her through a ‘dark time’ and get her back on track in life. His unwavering support and persistence happened to spark her feelings for him.
KTUL

2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tyla

Dog owner left heartbroken over note in waiting room at vets

People have been left in tears after a TikToker revealed a 'sudden realisation' they had upon taking their dog to the vet. Animals truly are everything. There's a reason why dogs are called a man's best friend, and despite being a dog person myself, I have to admit cats are pretty cute too.
Chris Freyler

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Daily Mail

'You are living in sin!' Mississippi Methodist reverend refuses to baptize baby because her parents aren't wed and because grandma is also in unmarried relationship

A young couple in Mississippi wanted their new baby to be baptized at their church, but said the reverend sent them a letter refusing to perform the sacred ceremony because they were not married and 'living in sin.'. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan Mcphail, are...
SUMRALL, MS
Aabha Gopan

"I still love her" Man cries as ex-wife marries her boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Rachel, one of my colleagues, had a disturbing childhood. Her devout father, Gabriel, had an affair, which broke their family. Her mother, Ester, took the divorce pretty hard.
Scary Mommy

A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby

Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
Abby Joseph

Husband Says That Wife Who Works From Home Was Being “Selfish” by Not Cooking for Her Stepkids While He Went to a Party

It's no secret that stepfamilies can be complex. In many cases, children must learn to navigate different dynamics and relationships, all while adjusting to a new living situation. And for stepparents, the task of forming a bond with their stepchildren can be daunting. Often, they are expected to fill the same role as the child's biological parent, even though they may have little in common with their lifestyles.
Abby Joseph

Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild

Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
